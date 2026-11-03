No Room for Nostalgia: Fran Brown Resets Syracuse Baseline for Clemson Showdown

Delivering Halloween pandemonium inside the JMA Wireless Dome handed Central New York another weekend of adrenaline. Fans spilling over the railings in full costumes, tears of relief on the turf and a signature 30-27 upset over No. 19 SMU gave Syracuse its most intoxicating moment of the fall.

Yet behind closed doors, Syracuse's head coach isn't letting anyone mistake survival for dominance.

Peel back the box score from Syracuse's 4-4 campaign and there is a jarring mathematical paradox. The Orange have outgained their competition by over 700 total yards, hold possession for 33 minutes per game and have churned out 50 more first downs than their opponents. In almost every metric of control, Syracuse should be comfortably pulling away. Instead, they have lived on a high-wire to scratch back to .500.

Asked Monday afternoon where the disconnect lies between dictating the stat sheet and sweating out the final seconds every single week, Brown didn't offer excuses. He offered the unvarnished reality of big-time football.

"It's just college football. It's a game of momentum, it's the monotony of football, and we just have to continue to make plays," Brown said. "If we have that many yards more than other guys, it's just being able to finish... When you're playing ACC football... everything is going to be close. There is not going to be any blowouts."

The Sunday Night Reckoning

Finishing those games requires a roster to grow up in real time, and Brown isn't waiting around for maturity to happen by accident.

While the campus was still buzzing from Saturday's field storm, Brown was inside the facility on Sunday night issuing a direct challenge to the future of the program. With dozens of underclassmen logging heavy reps across both sides of the ball, Brown called a private meeting with 26 young players to reset their baseline.

"I met with about 26 kids last night that I need to see more from," Brown revealed. "I want to see them compete, because they're good enough to do that. We've just got to keep getting better."

Brown hasn't been shy about throwing those young bodies into the fire. He singled out true and redshirt freshmen along both fronts who are suddenly shouldering major workloads:

"Jayden [Mann] has been doing a really good job on the line," Brown said when asked which underclassmen are breaking through week after week. "Khalil Stewart did a good job on the line. On the defensive side of the ball, Nissi [Ogbebor] has been playing and doing a good job on the line... Antoine [Deslauriers] starts, but he's only a sophomore. Demetres [Samuel] is only a sophomore. Calvin Russell, he's out there playing... a lot of those guys are still young and they're out there playing and doing well."

To Brown, the youth movement isn't a safety net or an excuse for late-game lapses. It's an investment that demands uncomfortable accountability.

"Sometimes you got to get called out as a coach, as a player," Brown said. "You have to get called out within the family to get us to be in a position that we want to be in... This is a business, and those guys are maturing and understanding that it's a business. But they're also young men that are consistently growing."

Steady in the Pocket

In the middle of that youth movement sits Steve Angeli.

Orchestrating a clean two-minute drive to seal Saturday's upset over SMU, Angeli showed the poise of a quarterback who is finally past his injury rehab. Brown pointed out that Angeli's command over the offense is growing each week simply because he is no longer second-guessing his body on the turf.

"He's just getting more and more comfortable understanding and knowing that he can do it," Brown said of Angeli. "He understands and knows that he can do it, and he feels like himself again... He's just playing the same game he's been playing since he was a little boy."

Brown also addressed Angeli's collegiate future, stating the plan is for his starting quarterback to return next season following a medical redshirt. Syracuse's quarterback room could soon see reinforcements behind him, too. Backup Malachi Nelson was spotted without a walking boot on Saturday, with Brown noting Nelson could return to live practice within the next week or two.

No Time for Nostalgia

The reward for navigating back-to-back conference nail-biters is a date with Dabo Swinney and Clemson this Saturday at noon on ESPN2.

Brown respects Swinney's pedigree, calling him a two-time national champion and a coaching mentor. But when it comes to the matchup inside the Dome, Syracuse cannot afford the self-inflicted wounds that turned a 700-yard statistical edge into a series of mistakes.

For Brown, surviving the ACC tightrope isn't about riding the emotional high of a goalpost-shaking win. It's about whether those 26 young players answer Sunday night's call when the lights turn on.

"Whether you win, whether you lose, you have to follow that process every week," Brown said. "It gives you a better chance of being able to finish the mission."

Come Saturday at noon, Syracuse will find out quickly just how much of that mission this young roster is ready to claim.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow on IG @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.