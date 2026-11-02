What Bryan Blair and Fran Brown said before Syracuse hosts Clemson Saturday in the Dome

The old adage that "timing is everything" is certainly applicable to 2026 Syracuse football, with interest in the Orange escalating to a season peak following the win over then-ranked SMU last Saturday (and good timing last week for SUNY Upstate Medical , named as an official marketing partner with its branding on the microphone in the picture above).

Social media and traditional media coverage spread the positive news far and wide, and smiles were aplenty on campus with the feeling that comes with a two-game ACC winning streak after 11-straight defeats.

Alas, the roller coaster ride of the 2026 Orange is only as good as their last performance, but at least the consistency of winning brings out the truth that an extremely young and talented roster, has taken halfway through the season to finally begin to jell with receiving game experience.

The same thinking applies to the coaching staff, including Brown himself as it pertains to clock management, which has started to come into its own in exlimpifying fashion with both weekday player development, and gameday logistics.

Syracuse (4-4), 2-4) looks to not only extend that conference winning streak hosting the Tigers (5-3, 3-2) Saturday (12:00 p.m. ET / ESPN2), but SU will be gunning for its second consecutive win over Clemson, a thought in itself that shows the current direction of Orange football.

A surprise visitor pronounces the 'Cuse football program in good hands

What a difference less than a month makes when your football team is winning ACC games.

After both the Virginia road game and Louisville home game, athletic director Bryan Blair spent some late night time consoling Brown following tough defeats to conference peer programs. Blair hates losing as much as anyone, but is smart enough to realize the length of a 12 game season and all the intangibles that go into preparing to win in close, competitive environments - such as ACC football.

"Football matters here at Syracuse. Football matters in the grander equation of what we are trying to do," Blair said making clear a point that had been on his mind over the weekend, and wanted to share Monday. "We actually spent some time just going over our ACC media distribution (revenue). I don't think people realize how heavily that favors football. It is vital to the future of Syracuse athletics."

"I am so excited for Fran and our young men to have the opportunity they have in front of them this week," Blair added. "We have 'ACC Huddle' coming in. We have a big time opponent coming into the Dome. Lastly, I implore, we want that Dome packed out, and for fans to be a part in the game. Create that atmosphere that makes this the toughest place to play in the entire country."

"Don't make my boss mad."

Back to the timing issue as this season has played out, after the Louisville loss dropped the Orange to 0-4 in the league with the long ACC losing streak dating back to early last season, there was plenty of speculation about Brown's future with a new boss aboard that did not hire him for the job.

Syracuse coach Fran Brown speaks to the media Monday at the Lally Athletics Complex. | Screen shot courtesy of Syracuse University Athletic Communications

Blair has spent the last month preaching patience, and along with Brown has been rewarded with a couple of consecutive wins as their changes, some forced, some calculated, have started to pan out.

"He's been very supportive from day one when he stepped on campus, even before he got here (fulltime)," Brown said Monday about Blair. "Whatever he says do, just do it. We lock in on that. He's an intelligent man, a good leader, and I'm comfortable following him."

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