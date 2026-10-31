Syracuse Upsets No. 19 SMU 30-27: Steve Angeli's Late Touchdown Seals Win

For the first time since the 2024 season, Syracuse upset a ranked team. The Orange took down No. 19 SMU on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome, evening their record at 4-4 and keeping their postseason hopes alive.

What Happened

Down 27-23 with 17 seconds left in the game, quarterback Steve Angeli found Noah Meyers on a bootleg for a two-yard score.

It capped an impressive afternoon for the Orange, who jumped out to a 20-10 halftime lead, only to see SMU rally. The Mustangs scored 16 unanswered points, and took a 27-20 lead with 9:04 to go after Kendrick Raphael punched in a score from 13 yards out.

But similar to last week's performance against UNC, the Orange didn't panic. Angeli led a Syracuse field goal drive to make it 27-23, and eventually set up an 11-play, 68-yard drive that ultimately led SU to the upset.

Analysis

Some familiar bugaboos throughout the season appeared to subside on Saturday. The Orange, once the most penalized team in the country, was flagged seven times for 50 yards. While still frustrating, the Mustangs were actually penalized even more with nine penalties for 90 yards.

Tripp Woody also helped to stabalize a shaky kicking game that had accounted for five missed PATs this season. Woody regained his starting kicker role, and delivered a perfect 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, and he hit all three of his PATs as well.

After all the struggles the Orange have been through, it is late October, and SU is still very alive for a postseason bid. Their schedule is more forgiving now, with three of their next games are against teams that are .500 or below in conference play, including Clemson (2-2) and NC State and Boston College (each are 2-3).

Hero

Making his second straight start since missing time with a lower body injury, Angeli again delivered for the Orange, completing 21 of 34 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown. It was actually Angeli's 26 yard scamper in the first half for a score that showed he's fully healthy again.

On defense, Tunmise Adeleye accounted for six tackles and 1.5 sacks. Demetres Samuel Jr. tied for game-high honors in tackles (10) as the Orange held one of the top offenses in the ACC mostly quiet.

Zero

The Orange was able to capitalize on a pair of fumbles from Jalen Hale and Randy Pittman Jr. The turnover battle was one that SU needed to win, and they won in that department, 2-0.

What's Next

Syracuse's homestand continues when they host Clemson on Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. at the JMA Wireless Dome. TV: ESPN2.

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