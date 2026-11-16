Fran Brown talks 2027 roster, Calvin Russell's future, and beating Boston College

With a 3-1 record in the team's much-discussed "second half" of the regular season, the next target for the Orange (5-5, 3-5) is Boston College in the final road game Saturday afternoon (12:00 p.m. ET / ACC Network) in suburban Boston.

The Eagles (4-6, 2-4), coming off a 41-7 throttling at Notre Dame last weekend, have beaten SU three straight times dating back to Dino Babers final season, so this game has been circled on the schedule since, well, at least Sunday, as Brown is notoriously known for not looking too far ahead, but focused instead on winning the day at hand.

Even though he repeated that mantra several times Monday when asked about making a bowl game, or which players may, or may not leave the program in the off-season, Brown always circled back to emphasizing his thoughts are about an opponent Saturday that he is zero-for-two matching wits with against his counterpart - BC's Bill O'Brien.

As the regular season winds down, the number of players starting to announce transfer plans begins to increase

Some schools, or at least agents representing players at select schools around the country, are already letting programs know that their clients are interested in transferring for the 2027 season.

Brown has heard plenty of talk from his vantage point, but with so much riding on what he has to do to get the program back to a bowl game after a 2-4 start and finally snapping an 11-game conference losing streak, it is low on his priority list.

"I have been hearing about some guys leaving, some guys you'll be surprised about," Brown said Monday without wanting to get into any detail, including specific names. "Very simply, we're going to have the team we're supposed to have next year."

One of those members of the 2027 team will be budding star Calvin Russell III, named Monday as the ACC Receiver and Rookie of the week off his 17 reception performance at NC State last Saturday, or at least that's what Brown knows as of now.

"Calvin's coming back, he'll be back," Brown mixed in Monday while talking in generalties about the transfer portal. "He plays a major part (in the program), he's a good football player that cares about the entire team. Everything he does, it is about the other players on the team, not about him."

Brown is looking for the defensive secondary to step up

NC State's CJ Bailey was the latest opposing QB to pass for over 200 yards against the Orange, including a 69 yard pass to set up a Wolfpack score. In fact, in the last four games, SU has given up an average of 248 yards passing and two TDs per game.

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While it was a defensive lineman, Tunise Adeleye, who had the key pick-six interception to turn the game around against NC State, Brown said Monday it is time for his pet project, the secondary unit as a whole, to finish strong the last two games.

"They've got to makes plays, get out of their own head, be focused," was the remedy Brown prescribed. "We have adversity hitting a bunch of those guys right now that they haven't gone through before, and they need to man up."

Beating Bill O'Brien and Boston College

Syracuse also had a three-game losing streak to Boston College between 1969-1972, but never has lost four straight in the series that dates back to 1924 as Eastern Independents, then in the Big East from 1991-2004, before becoming ACC members.

Brown praised O'Brien's coaching after both of his team's defeats in his first two seasons, and with the two programs making up the ACC's two most Northeast schools, the geographic recrutiing rivalry and transfer portal attractiveness of his program, is always on his mind facing BC.

"I think their coach is tough, that's why they're tough" Brown said of the Eagles. "That's my challenge this week, to bfinally eat them."

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