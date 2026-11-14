Syracuse scores a late touchdown to come back and defeat NC State 34-31, and keep bowl game hopes alive

RALEIGH, N.C. - Syracuse's 2026 bowl hopes are still alive with two games to play, as the Orange rallied from a 21-6 second half deficit to stun NC State 34-31 Saturday afternoon, in front of an announced crowd of 53,948 at Carter Finley Stadium. SU has to win one of two of its final games against BC or Notre Dame to finish with the minimum of six victories for bowl eligibility

WHAT HAPPENED: The Orange (5-5, 3-5) received the opening kickoff and proceeded to move down the field behind Steve Angeli's 7-for-7 passing to take their first lead of the game on a Trip Woody 31-yard field goal. But NC State had a big third quarter scoring three touchdowns to take a 28-13 lead. Slowly but surely, Angeli led the Orange back hooking up with WR Calvin Russell III time and again to lead the comeback. Russell finished with 17 catches, one shy of the school and ACC record, and defensive end Tunmise Adeleye's 18 yard interception return for a score with 5:12 left kept the Orange close.

ANALYSIS: In a game between teams with the same won/loss records, and both squads coming into the game off conference defeats, NC State (4-6, 2-5) played like the hungrier team in the third quarter with big plays against the Orange secondary. In addition to Scott's long run, State QB CJ Bailey hit Chance Robinson with a 69 yard pass play to set up the Pack's third TD to extend its lead. But Angeli was not to be outdone. After Adeleye's score cut the deficit to five after a missed 2 point attempt, Angeli rallied the Orange on its final drive and TD pass to Ross-Simmons. The junior finished 24-for-42 for 272 yards and two scores.

HERO: Russell was simply amazing running all over the field after the majority of his 17 catches, almost single handedly leading the Orange comeback, with Umari Hatcher limited to four receptions. Adeleye's score was the game changing play to give the 'Cuse another shot at coming back, as the defense held the Pack in check on their final drive, forcing a game-clinching fumble with under a minute to play.

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ZERO: The SU defense, especially the secondary, was burned by short yardage routes that kept NCSU with the ball and helped contribute to dominating time of possession in the second half. State finished with 413 yards of total offense, with 275of those yards coming in the second half. The Orange were sloppy again with seven penalties that affected the ebb and flow of the game in the second half, but that will be forgotten with the team's fifth victory.

WHAT'S NEXT: Syracuse plays its final road game of the regular season, attempting to do something it has not accomplished in the first two seasons under Fran Brown - beat Boston College. SU and BC meet next Saturday, November 21 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The Eagles (4-5, 2-4) played at Notre Dame Saturday afternoon. Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET. TV: ACC Network.

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