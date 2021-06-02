Dwight Freeney, Marvin Harrison on 2022 CFB Hall of Fame Ballot

Two Syracuse legends are on the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot. Former Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney and wide receiver Marvin Harrison were among 78 former FBS college football players on the ballot. Both were included on the 2021 ballot, while this is Harrison’s fourth straight year on the ballot. Both are more than deserving and should make it eventually. Syracuse currently has 18 players in the College Football Hall of Fame, which is second in the ACC.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Freeney still holds the NCAA record for career sacks per game with 1.61. He was a unanimous First Team All-American during his senior season (2001) and was named Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year that year as well after a 17.5 sack campaign. He remains Syracuse’s all-time leader in tackles for loss with 50.5.

After his career at Syracuse, Freeney was selected with the 11th pick in the 2002 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He was a seven time pro bowler over his 16 year career, won Super Bowl XLI and was the first defensive player inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor. He is 18th in NFL history with 125.5 sacks.

Harrison was a teammate of Freeney’s with the Colts, but spent his college days at Syracuse. Harrison was a First Team All-American as a kick returner in 1995 when he was also Big East Special Teams Player of the Year. When he left Syracuse, he was third in career catches with 135, second in touchdowns with 22 and second in receiving yards with 2,728. He was the first Syracuse player to average over 100 receiving yards per game in a single season.

Harrison is an NFL Hall of Famer after racking up 1,102 receptions (5th all time), 14, 580 receiving yards (9th all time) and 128 receiving touchdowns (5th all time). He also won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts and was an eight time Pro Bowler. Harrison was selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2016 class.

Selections to the College Football Hall of Fame will be announced in early 2022, with an enshrinement ceremony on December 6, 2022.