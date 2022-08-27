Freshman WR Dom Foster Suspended From Syracuse Football

Syracuse freshman wide receiver Dom Foster has been suspended from the football team for violation of team rules, a team spokesperson confirmed. The news was first reported by Nate Mink of Syracuse.com. There is no public information for the length of the suspension.

The season opener is just one week away, and now the Orange will be down a wideout at least in the immediate future. His availability for that game against Louisville is very much in doubt, though it is unclear how much he would have been part of the game plan.

Foster came to Syracuse as part of its 2022 recruiting class. He originally started out as a defensive back, but asked to move to receiver during training camp. The coaching staff obliged and he impressed with his ball skills, athleticism and route running.

The 5-11, 166 pounder signed with the Orange over offers from Boston College, Virginia and Wake Forest, among others.

"I think Syracuse is getting an interesting ball-skill athlete," SI All-American's John Garcia Jr said after Foster's commitment. "I think a lot of coaches, regardless of position projection, want those types of prospects on the roster. It's about turning the football over, getting your hands on the ball. This kid's ball skills are off the charts. About six foot, 180 pounds or so. Mainly a receiver at the high school level up in Ohio. That's something that is usually a good precursor to the secondary. I did get a chance to see some of his work in the offseason, working at camps and things like that. There's a lot of foundation there."

