Game Recap: Syracuse loses to Florida State

In a highly anticipated ACC matchup, the Orange (3-2) failed to pull out the win versus the winless Florida State Seminoles (1-4). The Seminoles won on a game winning field goal as time expired for a 33-30 victory. Seminoles redshirt freshman kicker Ryan Fitzgerald kicked the 34 yard field goal sending the Seminoles running across Bobby Bowden Field.

In a game full of screens for the Seminoles, the Orange failed to contain the Seminoles in open space. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis led an impressive game through the air however it was his feet that ultimately led the Seminoles to the win. Travis recorded 131 yards passing on 22 of 32 attempts with two touchdowns and one interception. The shifty quarterback found success scrambling the ball as well, in which he rushed for 113 yards on 19 carries. The explosive getaway speed of Travis drove the Seminoles down the field to attempt the game winning field goal. Ultimately, the lack of pursuit, missed tackles, and problems containing the pocket resulted in the gut wrenching loss for the Orange.

Although the Orange defense contained Liberty’s Malik Willis last week, they allowed Jordan Travis to win this game for the Seminoles. The Seminoles consistently attacked the perimeter of the Orange defense with bubble screens and wide receiver screens which resulted in those second to third level gains. The screens worked so well for the Seminoles that one receiver bobbled a screen in which the ball fell resulting in a fumble, which then led to Andrew Parchment, Florida State wide receiver, taking the ball in for a three yard touchdown.

With the Orange struggling on defense, Garrett Shrader took over the game with his legs. If there was one bright side to this game, Garrett Shrader proved to be so. Shrader rushed for 137 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns. The long stride of Shrader was a common sight for the Seminoles defenders Saturday. Shrader also threw for 150 yards on 13 of 23 completions with one passing touchdown. The play of Shrader did not result in a win in his first ACC matchup however the transfer quarterback left a lasting impression in Tallahassee.

All was not bad for the Orange defense today, as both Marlowe Wax and Mikel Jones had ten tackles each. As well as linebacker Stefon Thompson having nine tackles. The backers had a day in the stat sheet however it did not result in a win. Freshman cornerback Duce Chestnut made a diving interception on a screen pass intended for a receiver well outside of his range. The interception was a highlight reel play in which it changed the momentum for the Orange in a very critical portion of the game.

The Seminoles handed the Orange their first loss in ACC play this year. Throughout the week, the Orange harped on not taking the Seminoles team lightly and they did not. This season the Seminoles have been known for giving games away… today they did not.

Syracuse will go back to the drawing board in attempts to fix the mishaps of the game today in Tallahassee. A contradicting performance today for the Orange defense after containing Malik Willis last week and letting Jordan Travis run rampant today.

The Orange face off against Wake Forest next Saturday in the Dome.