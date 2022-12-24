Garrett Shrader 2022 Season Highlights

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader showed significant growth during the 2022 season. While he missed a little time with injury, it was, overall, a positive season for his development. Shrader finished 173-266 passing (65%) for 2,310 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, Shrader ran for 415 yards with seven scores. Highlights of his 2022 campaign are in the video above.

Shrader came to Syracuse as a transfer from Mississippi State due to a coaching change. The former four star recruit challenged Tommy DeVito for the starting job during the offseason leading up to the 2021 season. DeVito won the job for the opener, but Shrader took over just a few games in.

While Shrader was dynamic as a runner, he struggled to find consistency as a passer. Syracuse then fired its offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at the conclusion of the year and hired Robert Anae and Jason Beck as replacements. Beck worked extremely hard with Shrader all offseason, which aided in his significant improvement throwing the football.

Shrader signed with Mississippi State out of Charlotte Christian School in North Carolina. He was an elite recruit, considered one of the best dual threat quarterbacks in the country. Shrader will remain as the starting quarterback for Syracuse in 2023.

