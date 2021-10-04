Garrett Shrader Highlights vs Florida State

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader had the best individual performance of his Orange career to date in the loss at Florida State on Saturday. Shrader finished 13-23 for 150 yards with one touchdown and one interception (on a Hail Mary). He also ran for 137 yards on 16 carries and three more scores. You can watch highlights of his performance in the video at the top of the page.

This despite going scoreless through one and a half quarters with the offense looking stagnant. Shrader says his 55 yard touchdown run to get the Orange on the board really sparked the offense.

“Early on we got stumped," Shrader said. "We weren’t really opening up the offense. Made one big play in the run game and it kind of gave us a little bit of confidence. Started spreading the ball out and get their different guys. It was big having Rhino back and just having the confidence to be able to run a lot of stuff that we can’t necessarily run with those other guys. Especially using his experience and fitting up different looks so it was good having him back and being able to make those plays. We obviously didn’t do enough. We got to score. We got to score in the red zone. We got to score more touchdowns, more points. It was a step forward but it wasn’t good enough.”

Shrader thinks the offense is just starting to get going.

"There’s a bitter feeling in that locker room right now," Shrader said. "We definitely made a step forward offensively and we can talk about that ten point deficit. I just felt like we had a lot more confidence in the offense being able to go make plays, but obviously it wasn’t enough. We got to score touchdowns in the red zone. That’s probably the biggest takeaway I take away from the game. We gotta score more points and we gotta get in the end zone more. That’s a good Florida State team and like Rhino said, the record’s not a reflection.

"They have some guys that could play. I’ve played with a bunch of those guys even in my former school so I know a lot of these guys out there..a lot of good coaches out there. We didn’t even think for a second that you know this was going to be a pushover game. We knew that they were a good team and they were just fighting to get pushed and put things together and I think they did today. It’s bitter coming up short and I’m going to learn from it and get better. Get ready for Wake Forest next week coming back to our place."