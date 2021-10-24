Garrett Shrader: 'I'm Fine'

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader had a phenomenal game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, leading the Orange to a come from behind victory. The play that won the game was a 45 yard strike to Damien Alford with 19 seconds left. On that touchdown pass, Shrader took a big hit Hokie defensive lineman Jordan Williams. Shrader was slow to get up and was seen after the game with a boot on his leg according to WAER.

Shrader, after the game, said he feels good after the win.

"Lot of bumps and bruises, it's fine," Shrader said. "Yeah, that's all it was. Wind knocked out of me. Damien made a great play. Worked out. That's (foot) not the worst thing that hurts on my body. It's all precautionary, that's all it is. I'm fine. Big training day tomorrow."

Shrader finished 16-34 for 236 yards and two passing touchdowns against Virginia Tech. Not only did Shrader hurt the Hokies with his arm, but his legs torched them all game long. He ran for 174 yards on 22 carries (7.9 average) and three more scores on the ground. That gave him five total touchdowns. The Orange needed every single one of them.

The comments from Shrader are a good sign that he will be OK moving forward. Since taking over as Syracuse's starting quarterback, the Orange has averaged 29 points and 423 yards of offense per game. He has rushed for 12 touchdowns so far on the season, which is top 10 in the nation.

Syracuse next faces Boston College on Saturday in the Carrier Dome.