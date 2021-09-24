Garrett Shrader to Start at Quarterback vs Liberty

Garrett Shrader is expected get his first start as a member of the Syracuse Orange in Friday night's game vs Liberty, a source confirmed to AllSyracuse.com. The news was first reported by 247Sports. Tommy DeVito started the first three games of the season, but Shrader will now take over in game four.

Dino Babers said heading into last week's game he wanted to make a decision on a single quarterback moving forward after utilizing a two quarterback system through the first three weeks.

DeVito was also not seen during early warmups, while Shrader did participate. Earlier in the week, coach Babers stated that there would be some surprise players out with injury. Could DeVito's initial absence signal that he is one of those surprises? Or did Shrader win the job over DeVito based on in-game and practice performances?

Either way, this will be Shrader's chance to prove he should the leader of the Orange offense moving forward. Shrader is 16-22 for 240 yards with one touchdown and one interception on the season so far. He has also rushed for 44 yards and two scores.

Syracuse faces Liberty in the non-conference finale inside the Carrier Dome Friday night. The Orange has gone 2-1 to start the 2021 campaign with wins at Ohio, a loss at home to Rutgers and then a home win over Albany.

