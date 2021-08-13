Shrader Discusses QB Competition, Learning the Syracuse Offense

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader is battling Tommy DeVito for the starting spot during training camp. Shrader spoke with the media after Thursday's practice.

Q: What did you take from spring ball and the summer?

Garrett Shrader: "Being here, just learning. We have a really talented room so even learning from the young guys that've been here. All the guys that came in last year, they've been teaching me stuff. Learning from them, watching reps from last year. Coach Gilbert has had a lot of success where he's been. Even watching those old games and watching the offense evolve too, is really what helped me just continue learning. Continue to grow. And I've got a long way to go."

Q: Do you feel like Syracuse has followed through making it an open competition, and how ready do you feel for it?

Shrader: "I feel like it's an open competition. There's a big learning curve. So it's kind of hard to throw you in there and be four or five years behind somebody. Just going in and learning and taking that with a grain of salt. I don't want to say lowering expectations, but know I'm not going to be exactly where he's at early on. Now into camp, things should level out. It's two different styles of play. But I feel like I've been given an opportunity. I've just go to keep working and get better."

Q: Where is your comfort level and understanding compared to where it was in the spring?

Shrader: "I feel like it's lightyears ahead. Just having that summer, being able to throw out with the guys, player led practices and all that stuff. Still getting the timing down. Even with the new guys, everybody runs routes differently. Continuing to learn, watch on film, correct it and try not to make the same mistake twice."

Q: Thoughts on the talent level of the wide receivers here?

Shrader: "Very talented. Bunch of Florida guys. Real fast, can move. Not just the receiving room, but the running back room is very deep. Even the tight end room is very deep. There's a lot of stuff that we can do personnel wise, player wise that we can get in different sets. Use guys differently. Those receivers, they can go. They like to go deep, for sure."

Q: What's your relationship like with Tommy DeVito?

Shrader: "We're two different people, totally. I'm North Carolina, Mississippi, he's more a New York guy. He's a good guy and we get along pretty well."

Q: What are your thoughts on the competition and the opportunity you have at Syracuse?

Shrader: "I'm still trying to get used to the orange helmet. Not many people can rock that, and it's hard to make me look good. Just taking it day by day and learning. Being the best me I can be and just seeing where the chips fall at the end of the day. I'm giving everything I've got and give everything to the team. I just want to win games."

Q: What has been the easiest and most difficult thing to pick up with the offense?

Shrader: "Probably the language is the biggest thing. This is my third staff in three years, so just learning that change all over again. Having to get calling one thing another and then another thing another. That and just the plays, the choice routes and stuff. Everything just takes time and reps."

Q: What's your relationship like with Airon Servais, your roommate?

Shrader: "Those big guys that have been here, they know where to eat. That's the first thing. I definitely like to eat. It's been good. Serv and Dak (Dakota Davis) are great guys. They've been good to me. We get along well. Whenever I do have questions about what they're doing, they can an answer, but especially him because he's been here so long."

Q: Do you try to lead right away or do you take a step back?

Shrader: "I'm more of a quiet guy, kind of lead by example. Or I try to be, at least. I'm real sociable, but I'm just going to ease my way in. I'm not going to come in and try to be the center of attention. I've got to know a lot of guys really well. We've got a good group of guys. Last year was not really a reflection of who they are who what this team is going to be this year. Off the field, I love all the guys. I'm continuing to get to know the new guys who just came in."

Q: What has Babers said about winning the job?

Shrader: "Just wants to be black and white. He doesn't want to be like, 'oh well this guy did well sometimes, this guy did good times the other.' He wants an outright winner."

Q: How different is the offense with you and DeVito?

Shrader: "Early on I know coach Gilbert called it the same. The same plays to see what it looked like. As we go, you can kind of see because the things that he does really well I may not. Things that I do a little better, he may not. Especially in the run game. He's a good runner. But things that I've been doing more like when I was at Mississippi State and stuff like that in my past, I've had more reps at. There's a lot of things that overlap that we both do. It's just little things that we do a little bit differently."

Q: Could a two quarterback system work for this team?

Shrader: "Potentially."