Garrett Williams Discusses Return to Syracuse, Spring Ball Expectations

The first week of spring football is in the books and there are many new faces as well new numbers in Syracuse.

Going into the 2022 season, three starters have exhausted their eligibility and the 3-3-5 defense will look a little different. There will be plenty of familiarity, however, as players such as Garrett Williams and Mikel Jones decided to come back to Syracuse for another season rather than enter the NFL Draft.

"I feel like we had a lot of unfinished business...and one more year would really help my development," Williams said. "I feel like I have a lot more out there to put on the field and our team has the potential to be really good this season, it made it kind of an easy decision."

Williams announced in late December that he will return to Syracuse for the 2022 season and will not enter the NFL Draft. Williams started at cornerback for the Orange the last two seasons and led the ACC in pass break ups last season. In 2020, Williams was named a Freshman All-American.

After a lingering hamstring injury that prevented Williams to be at his full potential in 2021, Williams says he can use this season to improve his game and draft stock.

"I want to make more plays on the ball...getting quicker, faster and stronger because when you take that next step, it's the real world, it's the NFL and you want to be at your top physical shape possible when you take that step," Williams said.

The Orange have put the disappointing end to the 2021 season behind them and are looking to getting better as a team going into the new season.

"Our defense is taking steps in the right direction," Williams said. "We are learning from not finishing the year as we wanted...but also remembering how much progression we made from the year before. It's easy to forget [last season] because we know how much talent we have in the room."

Syracuse fans will get a first look at the 2022 Football team when they host the AmeriCU Orange & Blue game on Friday April 1st at 7 p.m.

