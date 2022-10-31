Garrett Williams Out For Rest of Season With Torn ACL

Syracuse suffered a tough blow on the injury front when head coach Dino Babers announced that starting cornerback Garrett Williams will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL suffered in Saturday's loss to Notre Dame. The announcement came during Babers weekly press conference on Monday. Williams is the fourth starter to be lost from injury, joining wide receiver Isaiah Jones, fullback Chris Elmore, linebacker Stefon Thompson and defensive lineman Terry Lockett.

Williams finishes the 2022 season with 36 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The 36 tackles is tied for third on the team and is first among defensive backs. In addition, the two interceptions tied for the team lead while he was second in pass breakups to safety Jason Simmons.

Williams is considered one of if not the best cover corners in the ACC. He returned to Syracuse for the 2022 season rather than turning pro in hopes of increasing his NFL Draft stock. He has played very well this season and seemed well on his way to doing just that prior to this injury.

The Orange is currently 6-2 and ranked 22nd in the nation. Next up for Syracuse is a road matchup at Pittsburgh on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

