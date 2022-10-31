Skip to main content

Garrett Williams Out For Rest of Season With Torn ACL

Syracuse football will be down its top cornerback for the remainder of 2022.

Syracuse suffered a tough blow on the injury front when head coach Dino Babers announced that starting cornerback Garrett Williams will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL suffered in Saturday's loss to Notre Dame. The announcement came during Babers weekly press conference on Monday. Williams is the fourth starter to be lost from injury, joining wide receiver Isaiah Jones, fullback Chris Elmore, linebacker Stefon Thompson and defensive lineman Terry Lockett. 

Williams finishes the 2022 season with 36 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The 36 tackles is tied for third on the team and is first among defensive backs. In addition, the two interceptions tied for the team lead while he was second in pass breakups to safety Jason Simmons. 

Williams is considered one of if not the best cover corners in the ACC. He returned to Syracuse for the 2022 season rather than turning pro in hopes of increasing his NFL Draft stock. He has played very well this season and seemed well on his way to doing just that prior to this injury. 

The Orange is currently 6-2 and ranked 22nd in the nation. Next up for Syracuse is a road matchup at Pittsburgh on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Williams 3
Football

Garrett Williams Out For Rest of Season With Torn ACL

By Mike McAllister
Ali 2
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Kahlil Ali, Jalil Bethea, Mike Williams, Rahmir Stewart

By Mike McAllister
Member Exclusive
Jalil Bethea Visit 3
Recruiting

Jalil Bethea on Syracuse Visit: 'They Treated Me Like I'm One of Them'

By Mike McAllister
Tucker ND
Football

Syracuse Remains Ranked in Latest AP and Coaches Poll

By Mike McAllister
SU MSoc
Soccer

Syracuse Earns 2-Seed in ACC Tournament After Draw With Boston College

By Samuel St. Jean
Carlos Del Rio-Wilson
Football

Five Takeaways: Notre Dame 41 Syracuse 24

By Mike McAllister
Babers ND
Football

Dino Babers Addresses Injuries to Garrett Shrader and Garrett Williams

By Mike McAllister
Syracuse ND Recap
Football

Syracuse Falls Short vs Notre Dame, Suffers Second Straight Loss

By Mike McAllister