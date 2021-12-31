Garrett Williams Will Return to Syracuse in 2022

Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams made his intentions known for the 2022 season with two simple words. "I'm back" he posted on Instagram and Twitter. Big news for the Orange defense.

Williams was named to the All-ECAC Defensive Team and was All ACC Honorable Mention. Williams battle through injuries during the entire 2021 season, missing two games. Despite that, Williams was second in the ACC in passes defended per game (1.0) and finished first in the conference in pass breakups with 10. He will team up with ECAC Rookie of the Year Duce Chestnut to form one of the top returning cornerback tandems in the ACC. Williams was a Freshman All-American following the 2020 season when he led the conference in passes defended (seventh nationally).

On top of that, Syracuse has added transfer safety Bralyn Oliver to its secondary and is in pursuit of Dartmouth transfer cornerback Isaiah Johnson. With players such as Rob Hanna, Justin Barron, Ja'Had Carter, Jason Simmons and others, the Orange appears to have a deep and talented secondary on paper.

Williams led the secondary in tackles with 52 and added five tackles for loss as well. While he did not record an interception during the 2021 season, he recorded two in 2020. That included a pick six against Clemson, the first pick six of Trevor Lawrence's college career. Lawrence was selected as the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Syracuse finished the 2021 season 5-7 with a defense that finished in the top 25 in yards allowed per game. While the Orange loses its three starting defensive linemen, the other eight starters are now expected to return with Williams' announcement.