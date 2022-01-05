Former Syracuse Coach Greg Robinson Dies at 70 (Report)

Robinson was the head coach of the Orange for four seasons.

Former Syracuse head coach Greg Robinson has passed away at 70 years old, according to a report from Syracuse.com’s Chris Carlson. Robinson coached the Orange for four seasons following the firing of Paul Pasqualoni. Robinson compiled a record of 10-37 during his four seasons.

According to the report, Robinson died from a form of Alzheimer’s in California on Wednesday. Thoughts and prayers to coach Robinson’s friends and family.

"We're saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Robinson,” Syracuse Director of Athletics John WIldhack said in a statement. “On behalf of the Syracuse Athletics family, we send our condolences and support to Laura and the entire Robinson family.”

While Robinson’s record may not have been great, he did recruit some very talented players to Syracuse. They included Chandler Jones, Arthur Jones, Ryan Nassib, Justin Pugh and others.

Robinson enjoyed a decorated 40-year coaching career in both the NFL and college ranks. He won two Super Bowls as defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos. He also spent time as defensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs and Texas Longhorns before taking the head coaching job at Syracuse. Following his stint with the Orange, Robinson spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Michigan before heading back to the high school ranks for a season. He returned to Texas as defensive coordinator for a season before spending his final two seasons in coaching (2014, 2015) at San Jose State.

Prior to his time with the Broncos, Robinson was the defensive coordinator of the New York Jets. He also spent time with the UCLA Bruins in the 1980s. Prior to that, he spent one season as linebackers coach at NC State.

As a player, Robinson was a center, tight end and linebacker at Bakersfield and Pacific. He immediately went into coaching after concluding his collegiate playing career.