How Does Ifeatu Melifonwu Fit with the Lions?

The Detroit Lions selected Ifeatu Melifonwu with the 101st pick overall, which came in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Melifonwu was one of the better cover corners in the nation last season, and was an All-ACC Third Team selection. Iffy finished his Syracuse career with 88 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and 19 passes defensed in three seasons. His best individual year was this past season when he had 54 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception and six passes defensed in 10 games. So what does he bring to Detroit and how does he fit into their plans? We spoke with John Maakaron of All Lions to get the inside scoop.

Q: How do you envision Melifonwu fitting into the Detroit secondary?

Maakaron: "He should be able to see the field quickly in new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's defense. He will have to earn increased snaps, as Detroit features Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, Quinton Dunbar and Corn Elder, who are ahead of him on the depth chart. Melifonwu was rated No. 57 on Dane Brugler's big board and earned a second round grade in many analysts profile of him. There is early talk of him playing safety, but general manager Brad Holmes expressed he would leave it up to the coaching staff as to where he lines up."

Q: What has been the fan reaction to Melifonwu's selection?

Maakaron: "Fans have been generally understanding with the selections made by Detroit's front office. The Lions have needs everyone, so adding any player on defense will be met with positivity by the majority of fans based on how bad the defense performed the past few seasons."

Q: With a new coaching staff in Detroit, what type of scheme is the defense expected to utilize and how do you see Melifonwu fitting into that?

Maakaron: "It has been emphasized on numerous occasions by this new regime that the goal is to blend their beliefs with the skills the players on the roster have. They have their core beliefs, but the goal is to place the players on the field in the best position to succeed. Glenn is from the Bill Parcells coaching tree and has experience playing in the 3-4. In New Orleans, the defense was often in a 4-3 base scheme. I think the talent lends itself to the team playing more 3-4, but with the flexibility to adapt when certain matchups are in their favor."

Q: What do you make of Melifonwu being the first defensive back Detroit selected in this draft and waiting until late in the third round to do so?

Maakaron: "The Lions are looking to build the right way, and their belief is that is accomplished by building in the trenches. Look, this team has needs at every position, so to add a player of Melifonwu's caliber is going to help upgrade the defense. I feel the front office has been excited about every player they have selected, as they are following their board as closely as possible and selecting the best player. Now, we hope he gets on the field and produces at a high level."