Former Syracuse Players in Prime Time in 2021 NFL Schedule

How you can watch former Orange stars playing in the NFL.

The NFL released the 2021 schedule on Wednesday, and several former Syracuse players will be in action in prime time. For purposes of this article, prime time is defined as Thanksgiving, Thursday night, Saturday night, Sunday night or Monday night football. We also included games in London for reference.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Syracuse players: DE/OLB Chandler Jones, OL Koda Martin, OL Justin Pugh

Prime Time Games

Thursday October 28th vs Green Bay Packers at 7:20 p.m.

Monday December 13th vs LA Rams at 8:15 p.m.

Saturday December 25th vs Indianapolis Colts at 8:15 p.m.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Syracuse players: P Sterling Hofrichter, DL Chris Slayton

Prime Time Games

Sunday October 10th (London) vs New York Jets at 9:30 a.m.

DETROIT LIONS

Syracuse players: CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

Prime Time Games

Monday September 20th at Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m.

Thursday November 25th (Thanksgiving) vs Chicago at 12:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Syracuse players: LB Zaire Franklin

Prime Time Games

Monday October 11th at Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m.

Sunday October 24th at San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m.

Thursday November 4th vs New York Jets at 8:20 p.m.

Saturday December 25th at Arizona at 8:15 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Syracuse players: S Andre Cisco

Prime Time Games

Thursday September 30th at Cincinnati Bengals 8:20 p.m.

Sunday October 17th (London) vs Miami Dolphins at 9:30 a.m.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Syracuse players: WR Trishton Jackson

Prime Time Games

Sunday September 12th vs Chicago Bears 8:20 p.m.

Thursday October 7th at Seattle Seahawks 8:20 p.m.

Sunday November 7th vs Tennessee Titans 8:20 p.m.

Monday November 15th at San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Syracuse players: P Nolan Cooney, DB Trill Williams

Prime Time Games

Monday October 25th at Seattle Seahawks at 8:20 p.m.

Thursday November 25th vs Buffalo Bills at 8:20 p.m.

Thursday December 2nd vs Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m.

Sunday December 19th at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Syracuse players: P Riley Dixon

Prime Time Games

Thursday September 16th at Washington Football Team at 8:20 p.m.

Monday November 1st at Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m.

Monday November 22nd at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Syracuse players: DE Alton Robinson

Prime Time Games

Thursday October 7th vs LA Rams at 8:20 p.m.

Sunday October 17th at Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20 p.m.

Monday October 25th vs New Orleans Saints at 8:15 p.m.

Monday November 29th at Washington Football Team at 8:15 p.m.