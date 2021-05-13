Former Syracuse Players in Prime Time in 2021 NFL Schedule
The NFL released the 2021 schedule on Wednesday, and several former Syracuse players will be in action in prime time. For purposes of this article, prime time is defined as Thanksgiving, Thursday night, Saturday night, Sunday night or Monday night football. We also included games in London for reference.
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Syracuse players: DE/OLB Chandler Jones, OL Koda Martin, OL Justin Pugh
Prime Time Games
Thursday October 28th vs Green Bay Packers at 7:20 p.m.
Monday December 13th vs LA Rams at 8:15 p.m.
Saturday December 25th vs Indianapolis Colts at 8:15 p.m.
ATLANTA FALCONS
Syracuse players: P Sterling Hofrichter, DL Chris Slayton
Prime Time Games
Sunday October 10th (London) vs New York Jets at 9:30 a.m.
DETROIT LIONS
Syracuse players: CB Ifeatu Melifonwu
Prime Time Games
Monday September 20th at Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m.
Thursday November 25th (Thanksgiving) vs Chicago at 12:30 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Syracuse players: LB Zaire Franklin
Prime Time Games
Monday October 11th at Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m.
Sunday October 24th at San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m.
Thursday November 4th vs New York Jets at 8:20 p.m.
Saturday December 25th at Arizona at 8:15 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Syracuse players: S Andre Cisco
Prime Time Games
Thursday September 30th at Cincinnati Bengals 8:20 p.m.
Sunday October 17th (London) vs Miami Dolphins at 9:30 a.m.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
Syracuse players: WR Trishton Jackson
Prime Time Games
Sunday September 12th vs Chicago Bears 8:20 p.m.
Thursday October 7th at Seattle Seahawks 8:20 p.m.
Sunday November 7th vs Tennessee Titans 8:20 p.m.
Monday November 15th at San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Syracuse players: P Nolan Cooney, DB Trill Williams
Prime Time Games
Monday October 25th at Seattle Seahawks at 8:20 p.m.
Thursday November 25th vs Buffalo Bills at 8:20 p.m.
Thursday December 2nd vs Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m.
Sunday December 19th at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m.
NEW YORK GIANTS
Syracuse players: P Riley Dixon
Prime Time Games
Thursday September 16th at Washington Football Team at 8:20 p.m.
Monday November 1st at Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m.
Monday November 22nd at Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Syracuse players: DE Alton Robinson
Prime Time Games
Thursday October 7th vs LA Rams at 8:20 p.m.
Sunday October 17th at Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20 p.m.
Monday October 25th vs New Orleans Saints at 8:15 p.m.
Monday November 29th at Washington Football Team at 8:15 p.m.