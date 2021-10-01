How to Watch Syracuse at Florida State

Matchup: Syracuse at Florida State

Location: Doak Campbell Stadium - Tallahassee, FL

Time: 3:30pm Eastern - Saturday, October 2nd.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: FuboTV

Broadcast Team: Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Jalyn Johnson

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Florida State leads the all-time series 11-2. The Orange last won in 2018, a 35-7 triumph in the Carrier Dome. It was the first win for Syracuse against the Seminoles since 1966. Both wins were at Syracuse, meaning the Orange has never won at FSU. The last time the two teams played, Florida State won 35-17 behind four Cam Akers rushing touchdowns.

Live Stats: LINK



Odds: Point spread: Florida State -5.5, Over-under: 51 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 41.5% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. A season opening win over Ohio was a step in the right direction. However, Syracuse missed a chance to start the year 2-0 with a loss to Rutgers in the home opener but bounced back with a 62-24 win over Albany. The Orange followed that up with a 24-21 win over Liberty.

Florida State has started the season 0-4, has also used two quarterbacks and has a lost fo FCS Jacksonville State. The Seminoles have given up big plays through the air and struggled to take care of the football.