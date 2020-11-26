How to Watch Syracuse vs NC State

Matchup: Syracuse (1-8) vs NC State (6-3)

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, N.Y.

Time: 12:00pm Eastern - Saturday, November 28th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: WatchESPN (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Sling, Hulu Live TV

Broadcast Team: Wes Durham, Roddy Jones

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: NC State leads the all-time series 11-2. Both of Syracuse's wins have come since the Orange joined the ACC. They won at NC State in 2013 24-10 with Scott Shafer at the helm. The Orange also won during the 10 win 2018 campaign, knocking off the Wolfpack by 10 in a game with 92 total points. NC State has won four of the last five, however, including a 16-10 triumph last season.

Live Stats: LINK



Odds: Point spread: NC State -14.5, Over-under: 51 points, Money line: Syracuse +485, NC State -575

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 27.7% chance to win.

Syracuse is looking to snap a six game losing streak as they welcome the North Carolina State Wolfpack into the Dome. The Orange is 0-3 against teams from North Carolina so far this season, having lost to North Carolina, Wake Forest and Duke.

Syracuse's 2020 season has been marred by injuries and opt outs, as they are down three starting safeties, have started three different quarterbacks, had health issues along the offensive line, and are starting a true freshman at running back who was originally fourth on the depth chart.

This would ordinarily be senior night, but those festivities are cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.