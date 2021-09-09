How to Watch Syracuse vs Rutgers

Matchup: Syracuse vs Rutgers

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, NY

Time: 2:00pm Eastern - Saturday, September 11th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: FuboTV, Watch ESPN

Broadcast Team: Mike Couzens, Dustin Fox, Dana Boyle

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Saturday's game will mark the 44th meeting between the two schools. The first game was more than 100 years ago back in 1914. Syracuse owns a 30-12-1 overall lead in the series. Rutgers, however, has won the last two meetings, but the last game was in 2012. Syracuse dominated the series for a long time, winning 12 straight against the Scarlet Knights from 1987-1998, and 15 of 16 from 1987 to 2002. The Orange is 15-6-1 against Rutgers at home and 11-6 in the Dome. Each of the last three meetings (2010-2012) was decided by eight points or less.

Odds: Point spread: Rutgers -2.5, Over-under: 52 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 34.2% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. A season opening win over Ohio was a step in the right direction. Now the Orange is back in front of its home fans with current Big Ten member and former Big East rival Rutgers coming to town.

Rutgers topped Temple 61-14 in its season opener.