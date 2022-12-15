Ja’Had Carter Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse starting safety Ja’Had Carter is in the transfer portal. Carter has been with the Orange the last three seasons, totaling 138 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 12 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

With Carter’s addition, Syracuse is up to nine players in the portal. He joins defensive back Duce Chestnut, Dom Foster, defensive lineman Josh Hough, wide receiver Courtney Jackson, defensive lineman Steve Linton, offensive lineman Tyler Magnuson, wide receiver Anthony Queeley and offensive lineman Chad Schuster.

It has been an offseason of change for Syracuse, which has lost both of its coordinators in the last week. Robert Anae took the offensive coordinator job at NC State while Tony White left to be Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. The Orange named Jason Beck its new offensive coordinator while longtime assistant Nick Monroe is interim defensive coordinator with the potential to remove the interim tag.

The Orange has added from the portal as well, landing a commitment from Richmond offensive lineman Joe More over the weekend, Alabama defensive tackle Braylen Igraham on Monday and Nebraska defensive back Jaeden Gould on Tuesday. Syracuse is expected to continue to be active recruiting players in the portal moving forward.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF