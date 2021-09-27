Jarveon Howard Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse running back Jarveon Howard has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Rivals. Howard rushed for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns during his three seasons at Syracuse. He only had seven carries for 79 yards and zero touchdowns this season.

Howard saw his most action against Albany, rushing for 76 yards on six carries. He did not play against Liberty. Cooper Lutz saw the majority of the reserve running back carries against Ohio and Rutgers, while Abdul Adams had that role in Friday night's win over Liberty. The path for more playing time was crowded to say the least, and chances to become the feature back were minimal with the stellar play of start Sean Tucker.

The 5-foot-11, 205 pound back came to Syracuse out of East Marion High School in Columbia (Miss.). He signed with the Orange in the 2018 recruiting cycle over offers from Arkansas State, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Tennessee, Tulane and UAB.

During his first year at Syracuse, he flashed quite a bit as a power running back. He rushed for 315 yards on 68 carries with seven touchdowns. He served as a short yardage back in his rookie campaign and he was thought to be able to carve out a larger role as his career progressed. However, that never materialized. He ran for 337 yards and three scores as a sophomore in a similar role. Then Howard opted out of the 2020 season. That paved the way for Tucker to emerge as a star.