Jawhar Jordan Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse running back Jawhar Jordan has entered the transfer portal, according to a reports from Rivals. Jordan becomes the seventh Syracuse player to enter the portal. The others include tight end Aaron Hackett, wide receiver Nykeim Johnson, running back Markenzie Pierre, defensive lineman Cooper Dawson, defensive lineman Jason Munoz and defensive back Cam Jonas. Jordan was a redshirt freshman this past season, and therefore has four years of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA’s rule of granting every player an extra year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan entered the 2020 season as the starter after Abdul Adams and Jarveon Howard opted out. He suffered an injury in the third game of the season, and was out for the remainder of the year. He finished the season with just 72 yards on 29 carries (2.5 yards per carry).

After the injury, true freshman Sean Tucker took over for Jordan and became one of the Orange’s breakout stars during the 2020 season. He ran for 638 yards and four touchdowns averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also had 103 receiving yards on seven receptions. Jordan may have viewed the emergence of Tucker, along with incoming freshman Josh Hough and the potential return of Adams and Howard, and did not feel there were carries available going forward.

As a true freshman, Jordan only appeared in four games, but averaged seven yards per carry on his way to 105 yards and a touchdown. During the previous spring, he dazzled in the spring game with his speed and big play ability. Now it appears he will take that skill to another program. Jordan signed with Syracuse as part of the 2019 recruiting class. He picked the Orange over offers from Arizona, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Rutgers and others.