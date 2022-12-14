Skip to main content

Jeremiah Wilson Withdraws From Transfer Portal

Syracuse football gets a cornerback back from the portal.

Freshman defensive back Jeremiah Wilson has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and return to Syracuse, a source confirmed to All Syracuse. The news was first reported by Brian Higgins. The news comes one day after the Orange lost cornerback Duce Chestnut to the portal

With Wilson’s withdrawal, Syracuse is at eight players in the portal . They include defensive back Duce Chestnut, Dom Foster, defensive lineman Josh Hough, wide receiver Courtney Jackson, defensive lineman Steve Linton, offensive lineman Tyler Magnuson, wide receiver Anthony Queeley and offensive lineman Chad Schuster.

It has been an offseason of change for Syracuse, which has lost both of its coordinators in the last week. Robert Anae took the offensive coordinator job at NC State while Tony White left to be Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. The Orange named Jason Beck its new offensive coordinator while longtime assistant Nick Monroe is interim defensive coordinator with the potential to remove the interim tag.

The Orange has added from the portal as well, landing a commitment from Richmond offensive lineman Joe More over the weekend, Alabama defensive tackle Braylen Igraham on Monday and Nebraska defensive back Jaeden Gould on Tuesday. Syracuse is expected to continue to be active recruiting players in the portal moving forward.

