Josh Black, Kingsley Jonathan Invited to SPIRAL Tropical Bowl

Syracuse defensive linemen Josh Black and Kingsley Jonathan were invited to the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl on Thursday. Both Black and Jonathan exhausted their collegiate eligibility and are looking for an opportunity at the professional level. The Tropical Bowl will give them an opportunity to showcase their abilities in front of NFL scouts.

Black finished his Syracuse career with 156 tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble and one interception. Jonathan ended his Orange career with 101 tackles, 15 sacks and three forced fumbles. Black signed with Syracuse as part of the 2016 recruiting class, while Jonathan was part of the 2017 class.

What is the Tropical Bowl? Here are details about the event from its website.

The SPIRAL Tropical Bowl is a premier FBS Division I level College Football All Star Game played in Orlando, Florida annually in mid January at Camping World Stadium during SPIRAL "Bowl Week". The SPIRAL Tropical Bowl showcases the top college football seniors to NFL scouts and GM’s who travel from around the country to the event. The weekend is focused on scouting, teaching, and football. The Inaugural 2016 game was held at FIU and spent a some time at Daytona Municipal Stadium & Spec Martin Stadium before landing in Orlando with the support of Mayor Buddy Dyer, The City of Orlando, Camping World Stadium, and Kissimmee Sports. Over 350 Tropical Bowl alumni have gone on to the NFL since it's inception. SPIRAL Tropical Bowl President & Owner Michael Quartey states "We look forward each year to bringing the best college football players from around the country to Orlando."