Josh Black Signs With New Orleans Saints

Former Syracuse defensive lineman Josh Black has signed with an NFL team. Black announced on Tuesday that he had signed with the New Orleans Saints. This follows mini-camp invites from the Chicago Bears and Saints after not being selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was impressive enough to earn a contract with New Orleans.

The Saints may be an idea landing spot for Black, as the interior of the defensive line is considered one of the positions that needs the most help on the roster.

Black was a multi-year starter and extremely consistent player along the defensive line during his time with the Orange. He played both defensive end and defensive tackle during his career, also playing in multiple systems. That versatility should serve him well as he looks to crack the Saints roster this fall.

The 6-3, 290 pounder was an All ACC Honorable Mention following the 2021 season. Black recorded 155 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, two blocked kicks and one interception during his Syracuse career.

Black signed with Syracuse as part of the Orange's 2016 recruiting class out of Harlem High School in Illinois. He picked Syracuse over Illinois, Minnesota, Toledo and others.

