Josh Ilaoa Discusses Virginia Tech, Playing as a Freshman

Freshman lineman talks his experience so far playing at Syracuse, win over the Hokies

All Syracuse caught up with Syracuse freshman offensive lineman Josh Ilaoa to discuss the win over Virginia Tech, his play early in his career and more.

Reporter: "What's the difference between playing in the Carrier Dome versus playing at Virginia Tech?"

Josh Ilaoa: "We couldn't hear. I had to think of some sign language form to get out the calls, it was very loud. I couldn't even hear myself talk."

Reporter: "I'm sure the first couple of snaps were tough, was there anything that helped you settle in?"

Ilaoa: "Just my teammates letting me know that they're with me. That's it."

Reporter: "What's it like playing with true freshman Kalan Ellis. What's it like to be sharing that experience with him?"

Ilaoa: "It was cool and exciting. Not a lot of people do that, put two freshman in at the same time, but coach has enough trust to put us both in there in that type of situation."

Reporter: "How much does the team look forward to Sean Tucker's post game tweet?"

Ilaoa: "Oh, we always want to make sure he's pleased with his performance and outcome weekly."

Reporter: "What is it like blocking for one of the best running backs in college football right now?"

Ilaoa: "It's awesome, especially since he's one of my roommates. After the game we just talk about it. We just have our laughs here and there. It's pretty exciting."

Reporter: "You've probably seen the offense in previous years, what's it like to have a quarterback that can run?"

Ilaoa: "That helps out a lot. Sean Tucker. He's already a factor in the game, but people got to look at Shrader too. You have to pick and chose which one you want to go after. You can't block them both."

Reporter: "What do you think about Shrader's scrambling ability. Anything that sticks out on tape?"

Ilaoa: "He is faster than he looks. You wouldn't think he could move like that."