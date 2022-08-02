Skip to main content

Justin Lamson to Miss 2022 Season

The Syracuse football quarterback had a stellar spring.

Syracuse quarterback Justin Lamson will miss the entire 2022 season due to injury, head coach Dino Babers said on Monday. 

"Justin will not play this year," Babers said. "He's right now at the point where he's starting to jog and he looks good. We want to make sure his rehab is extremely thorough, like we do with all of our players. He could come back and be a shaky-legged guy this year. That’s not what we want. We've got high hopes for him and we're going to bring him back in the spring and get him a full year of recovery. That'll make him extremely strong going into the 2023 season."

Lamson was a standout during the annual spring game in April. He finished 7-of-10 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He suffered the injury in subsequent practices. During the spring, he took first team reps at times and looked poise to snag the backup quarterback job if not compete with Shrader for the starting gig. Now Dan Villari, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and JaCobian Morgan will compete to backup Shrader. 

Lamson signed with Syracuse as a dual threat quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class out of Oak Ridge High in California. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Lamson Spring 2
Football

Justin Lamson to Miss 2022 Season

By Mike McAllister12 seconds ago
Babers ACC
Football

Dino Babers Meets With Media to Kickoff Training Camp

By Josh Crawford5 minutes ago
Donnie Freeman
Recruiting

Elite 2024 Prospect Donnie Freeman Updates His Recruitment After Peach Jam

By Bryce KellyAug 1, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
Caleb Okechukwu Mikel Jones
Football

Training Camp Position Preview: Defensive Line

By Michael GrossAug 1, 2022 6:22 AM EDT
Estrella
Recruiting

Monday Musings: JP Estrella, Elijah Gertrude, Mike Williams, Naquil Betrand

By Mike McAllisterAug 1, 2022 6:09 AM EDT
Member Exclusive
Linebacker Preview
Football

Training Camp Position Preview: Linebacker

By Michael GrossJul 31, 2022 7:52 AM EDT
Elmore
Football

Syracuse Training Camp Position Preview: Tight End

By Michael GrossJul 29, 2022 6:31 AM EDT
Ducharme Visit 2
Recruiting

Reid Ducharme Named All Peach Jam First Team

By Mike McAllisterJul 28, 2022 5:37 PM EDT