Justin Lamson to Miss 2022 Season

Syracuse quarterback Justin Lamson will miss the entire 2022 season due to injury, head coach Dino Babers said on Monday.

"Justin will not play this year," Babers said. "He's right now at the point where he's starting to jog and he looks good. We want to make sure his rehab is extremely thorough, like we do with all of our players. He could come back and be a shaky-legged guy this year. That’s not what we want. We've got high hopes for him and we're going to bring him back in the spring and get him a full year of recovery. That'll make him extremely strong going into the 2023 season."

Lamson was a standout during the annual spring game in April. He finished 7-of-10 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He suffered the injury in subsequent practices. During the spring, he took first team reps at times and looked poise to snag the backup quarterback job if not compete with Shrader for the starting gig. Now Dan Villari, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and JaCobian Morgan will compete to backup Shrader.

Lamson signed with Syracuse as a dual threat quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class out of Oak Ridge High in California.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF