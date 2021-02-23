Kevin Lemieux Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse defensive lineman Kevin Lemieux has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Lemieux redshirted this past season, his first with the Orange. He was listed at 6-4, 252 pounds on the Syracuse football roster.

Lemieux signed with Syracuse out of The Governors Academy in Ashburnham, Massachusetts as part of the Orange’s 2020 recruiting class. During his senior season, Lemieux recorded 48 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks as helped lead his school to an 8-2 record. Lemieux was a two time team captain and also played basketball in high school. He was a 2019 All-NEPSAC selection.

Lemieux was the first player to commit to Syracuse that cycle, and signed nine months later. He also held offers from Army, Dartmouth, UMass and Rutgers. After one season, he will now depart the Orange. Lemieux is the fourth Syracuse defensive lineman to enter the portal, joining Jason Munoz, Cooper Dawson and Zach Morton. He is also the 11th Orange player overall to enter the portal.

The transfer portal is becoming more and more active, and will lead to a lot more roster turnover, at least in its infancy, than in previous seasons. Syracuse has also lost running backs Jawhar Jordan, Garrison Johnson and Markenzy Pierre, receiver Nykeim Johnson, tight end Aaron Hackett, offensive lineman Qadir White and defensive back Cam Jonas to the portal in addition to the defensive linemen.

Syracuse has also benefited from the portal, as they have added Mississippi State quarterback transfer Garrett Shrader to the roster.