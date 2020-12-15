Kingsley Jonathan Will Return to Syracuse

Syracuse defensive end Kingsley Jonathan announced he will return to Syracuse for his final college season, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

"After many prayers and talking with friends, family and coaches I have decided to return to Syracuse," Jonathan said. "The pandemic has impacted a lot of people in the world and it has allowed me to extend my college career. It has given me this opportunity to perfect my craft and gain more experience on the field. I am hungry and ready to lead my team back to victory. I thank God for this opportunity and can't wait to take advantage of this year to come out a better player and man. #revengetour"

Jonathan is the second defensive lineman to announce his return to Syracuse joining Josh Black. Starting tight end Aaron Hackett has entered the transfer portal and will not return, along with reserve running back Markenzie Pierre. Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito is also returning, his dad told the Post-Standard.

Jonathan signed with Syracuse part of their 2017 class. He played in three games as a true freshman, and has been a consistent part of the defensive end rotation ever since. This past season was his first as a starter, and was also his first in the new 3-3-5 scheme under defensive coordinator Tony White who was hired in the offseason. Jonathan racked up 31 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks during the season.

Syracuse finished the 2020 campaign 1-10 while suffering injuries to more approximately two dozen players during the course of training camp and the season. National Signing Day is Wednesday where the Orange will look to bolster their roster.