Jonathan on Syracuse Defense: 'We Just Need to Finish the Game'

Syracuse defensive end Kingsley Jonathan spoke with the media after the Orange's 31-6 loss at North Carolina in the season opener.

Q: How were you able to confuse Sam Howell and the Tar Heels with the 3-3-5?

"It was guys just running around doing their job, running to the ball and being physical. That's what we need to do and that's what we need to continue doing."

Q: How good was it to get out there and play?

"It felt real good to be out there the guys. We all felt it and we were all blessed to be out there and to play the game that we love."

Q: What was the difference between the first three quarters and the fourth?

"We just got to come together as a defense and finish the game. Finish the game off strong and finish it how we started it. Guys keep running around and making plays. We'll fix it and be ready to go next week."

Q: How did the pressure impact UNC quarterback Sam Howell?

"As a unit, our main goal is to disrupt the quarterback. Make throws hard for him. Our back end was holding it up for us to be able to get to the quarterback, and help each other as much as we can. We've got to play faster and get there."

Q: Did North Carolina change anything up schematically in the fourth quarter?

"We didn't see anything special. We just have to finish the game as we started as a unit. Just finish the game. That's what we need to do."

Q: Did being on the field so much impact the fourth quarter performance of the defense?

"We've just got to be there for the offense. When they struggle, we've just got to be ready to go. We worked through that all camp, to be ready to go when the offense comes back out. We're prepared for it when it comes to three and out."

Q: Discuss the play you had in the third quarter and the positives from the defense.

"The back end was really great in covering them up and giving me enough time to get to the quarterback. I owe it all to the guys in the back end. Playing those receivers all day. We just need to finish the game."

Q: How would you assess the performance of the young players on defense?

"We had a lot of new guys step up and I'm really proud of what they did today. We've just got to keep getting better and those guys stepped up to the plate and are ready to go. We've just got to get better."

Q: What is it about the defensive line that allows it to continue to produce despite the loss of Alton Robinson and Kendall Coleman?

"We're fighters. We're brothers. We do everything together. We do a lot of things together. We're close, and that's how we play on the field. We know what each other's thinking without saying anything. That's how we just have to keep getting better. Keep playing until we finish the game."

Q: With this unprecedented year, what is running through your mind when the game is about to start?

"Everything's all crazy until I step on the field. Then it's like, it's football. That's all it is, it's just football. Once you're on the field, it's just football. Outside the field, it's something else and you have to do what you have to do, but on the field it's just football."

Q: Did you talk to Drew Tuazama about the illegal blindside block penalty that negated the punt return touchdown?

"That was a close call. I didn't think it was a penalty. I think that was a clean hit. I just told him to keep being physical, but be careful and don't make it close with the officials so we don't draw penalties like that. But I love how physical he is and I just told him to keep being physical."

Q: What can you take from this game into week two at Pittsburgh?

"I'm looking forward to watching the film. It's the first time we've had the defense out there playing against somebody else apart from our offense. Just really looking forward to learning from the film, and stepping it up to a whole other level for next week. The whole team is looking forward to watching the film and getting better. That's all we're thinking about right now."