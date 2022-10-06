LeQuint Allen Credits Sean Tucker Tutelage, Offensive Line for Breakout Performance

Saturday’s game against Wagner had many memorable moments, but one player finally had his moment to shine. True freshman running back LeQuint Allen set his own record by making his first ever collegiate touchdown, only to go on in the same quarter and make a 90-yard run down field. This is the first time a SU football player had a run that long since 1949.

As a freshman running back Allen has spent a lot of time watching Sean Tucker practice, prepare and perform. Tucker, Syracuse’s starting running back, ran for 232 yards last game. Allen said Tucker is someone he really looks up to.

“Just a role model. Someone you look after,” said Allen. “He’s a great person on and off the field. He leads the way in meetings off the field and on the practice field. He’s just a role model.”

Allen praised the O-Line for the way they played against Wagner and said that they were the ones that helped him make huge plays. He said they knew exactly who to block and rarely made any mistakes.

“They played a huge part in my performance,” said Allen.

The coaches have also played a huge part in Allen’s success. Allen said offensive coordinator Robert Anae makes understanding concepts and assignments easier. He spends time breaking everything down and explains what they have to learn and how to execute it on the field.

Coach Anae is not the only coach that has had an impact on Allen. Allen said running backs coach Mike Lynch recruited him and has helped him have a bright future here at Syracuse.

“He was not like a coach but like a father figure to me,” said Allen. “I appreciate him for that.”

Moving forward into the bye week, Allen said the team plans to practice hard, watch a lot of film, and keep a close eye on NC State to gather more information on tendencies. His personal goal for the rest of the season is to help his team succeed as a whole and bring the team to a bowl game.

“Help the team in any aspect of the game that they need me,” said Allen. “Just help the team win no matter what it is. I don’t care if I have to kick, just win. Help the team win.”

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF