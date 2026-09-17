Long awaited debut of five star Orange football recruit Calvin Russell III is finally in focus

Unless something totally unexpected occurs this evening at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium as Syracuse looks to snap its nine-game ACC losing streak against the favored Panthers (7:30 p.m. ET / ESPN), much heralded freshman wide receiver Calvin Russell III will again be watching his teammates from the sidelines without wearing his full game equipment (helmet), not expected to play before an open week to close the month of September.

Listed as "Doubtful" on the conference injury report, just about all the way back from a fast-tracked recovery timeline after suffering a torn Achilles tendon injury in practice the day (March 30) his new SU basketball coach Gerry McNamara made his triumphant debut introduction at the Dome, Russell had some participation in pregame warmups last week in the Dome before the loss to California.

Fran Brown and the medical staff have kept a close eye on their top newcomer to determine an October return

Brown said back in July at ACC Kickoff that we would see Russell on the field in 2026, and once pre-season camp got underway, then the regular season's first two home games, it was just a matter of time, along with the results of the ongoing medical tests of the injury's healing process to determine the exact game to circle for the heralded athlete's 'Cuse gridiron debut.

"He's working, like, extremely hard (to get back soon)," Brown said Monday at his in-season weekly media availability.

"He's consistently coming in, doing extra rehab," Brown added. "He's working a lot to get himself back to play, we want him to play. I think he's an electrifying football player."

That is certainly magic to Orange Nation's ears even before the result of the Pitt game comes to fruition. The Connecticut contest is set for Saturday, October 3 with a 12:00 p.m. ET kickoff in East Hartford on CBS Sports Network.

Russell, who will don jersey No. 5 on the field, last caught a touchdown pass his senior season at Miami's Northwestern High School, where he was the All-Dade County player of the year on a defending state championship squad.

We have seen the brief glimpse of Russell's only Orange action so far up close, and were impressed

During the waning moments of the Orange's 88-68 blowout loss to N.C. State this past season back on January 27, a frosty night inside a chilly co-hockey arena in Raleigh, Russell provided one of the few dashes of hot play by an SU player not named Donnie Freeman (team-high 24 points).

In just two official minutes of action, Russell, playing as intensely as possible from our vantage point courtside, scored three points on a basket and free throw, grabbed a rebound, while, alas, commiting a turnover perhaps trying to impress his then-coach Adrian Autry a little too hard.

By-the-way, Russell won a pair of district championships in hoops at Northwesern High as well.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

For more discussion on Syracuse athletics, visit our free Syracuse Orange discussion forum.