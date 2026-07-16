Syracuse football players see the opportunity to produce a comeback season in 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Welcome to 2026 Syracuse football, living in the world of Fran Brown, who proclaimed, Thursday at the annual ACC Kickoff preseason media event, with his usual chirpiness and humor, the biggest lesson he has learned in running the Orange program for two years plus is... "to have backup quarterbacks."

Well, the good news is the returning quarterback is back, plus there are new assistant coaches on both sides of the ball who have hit the ground running and have not stopped since coming aboard in the winter, and Brown is having nothing to do with losing after last year's disastrous eight-game, season-ending losing streak.

Oh, and Brown built up his quarterback room in the off-season, it now runs six-deep with a potential future star in freshman Zaid Lott waiting in the wings.

There is plenty of work to complete unfinished business

Redshirt senior Steve Angeli looked and sounded great Thursday, wincing about where he's come from after his season-ending Achilles tendon injury, but glistening about all the parts around him offensively to pick up from where he left off last September, when he was leading the nation in passing, and the 'Cuse sported a 3-1 record after four games.

Two sophomores, as talented as any players nationally at their positions, repped the defense Thursday. Both linebacker Antoine Deslauriers and DB Demetres Samuel Jr. (who made clear he is going to get more playing time at wide receiver this season) raved about new defensive coordinator Vince ("Coach VK") Kehres, and how much he has brought to the program in such a short time.

Many in Orange Nation are wondering about identifying the break-out offense players to both catch Angeli's passes and build a running game. After graduations, transfers, and injuries, (Brown said wide receiver Calvin Russell III will be back from his Achilles injury at some point during the 2026 season), some new faces are ready to step-up.

"I'm real excited for (senior tight end) David Clement, and E (Elijah) Moore (Florida State redshirt sophomore WR transfer) and Hatch (grad student WR Umari Hatcher) coming back from his injury (missed 11 of 12 games in 2025)," Angeli said of some of the most talented pass catching options he will have this season.

"We have four to five guys in the running back room that can carry the rock and catch passes. Our offensive line has been absolutely stellar in the off-season (new OL coach, NFL veteran Juan Castillo was a steal for Brown to bring to the SU program). We're absolutely loaded with talent."

For Brown, it is one day at a time and one win at a time

"Win the day" is one of Brown's most often-used phrases with his team and the media when asked about priorities within his coaching philosophy.

Coaches are notorious for having their own internal clocks that seldom waiver. As July winds down and preseason camp gets underway in some two weeks plus, there is only the first of 12 games on Brown's mind.

Brown's first season opened at home against MAC member Ohio with a convincing win, last year drew a ranked team in the SEC's Tennessee in essentially a road game, and this year it is FCS opponent New Hampshire at home, which to Brown is the most important game of the season, until its completed,

"Our first game is the most important game of the year," Brown said Thursday repeating his mantra.

"Being able to play at home in the Dome, using the Dome as an advantage to us, because that's what it is, I feel happy about that. Having our guys go out and play, get rid of that aniexity and just compete."

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