Fran Brown Issues Blunt Truth on Syracuse Accountability and Penalties Ahead of Pitt

Following a deflating 21-18 loss to California in their ACC opener, it would be easy for Syracuse head coach Fran Brown to make excuses for his 1-1 squad.

Instead, Brown is giving it to them straight.

With a short turnaround before Thursday night's road test against Pittsburgh, Brown made it clear during Monday's press conference that fixing Syracuse's self-inflicted wounds won't come from sugarcoating the issue. It comes through accountability.

Nowhere was that clearer than when Brown addressed kicker Tripp Woody, who missed two field goals against Cal that ultimately proved decisive.

"Tell him the truth," Brown said without hesitation when asked how he balances rebuilding a specialist's confidence with demanding execution. "You sit there, you look him in the eyes, tell him the truth... You give them tough love sometimes, but make sure they understand and know that I'm here."

"They all our children. They all our kids," Brown added. "So you tell your children the truth. You don't tell them what they want to hear, because that messes them up later on in life. If he can face the truth with the people in this building, he'll be fine with everything else."

Erasing the Self-Inflicted Wounds

That standard extends directly to Syracuse's discipline on the field. Entering Week 3, the Orange have been plagued by self-inflicted mistakes, leading the nation with 27 penalties across two games. Against Cal, pre-snap flags repeatedly put Syracuse behind the chains.

"We just got to be smart about some of the flags we did get," Brown said. "Pre-snap penalties aren't acceptable, right? And then laziness during some times. Some of the penalties, guys wanting to fight and wanting to run through... there's a lot of judgment when it comes to some flags at times, so I just think that we have to — I have to coach that better."

Under center, the coaching staff is sticking firmly with starting quarterback Steve Angeli despite a three-interception outing against the Golden Bears. Brown confirmed Angeli is healthy, fully cleared by the medical staff and will start Thursday.

Instead of pointing fingers at his quarterback, Brown directed the spotlight at Syracuse's pass protection, which allowed consistent hits in the pocket.

"We got to play better. We can't let our quarterback get hit as much as he was hit," Brown said of his offensive line. "Just young when it comes to snaps... They'll keep getting better as we continue to play football."

Brown also noted that rotation along the front remains fluid, praising reserve tackle Naquil Betrand for stepping in when Trevion Mack battled hand discomfort.

"Just shows us that we got faith, and wanted to make sure Naquil knows that we have faith in him and give him an opportunity to go out there and be able to compete," Brown said. "The more depth you build, the better off we'll be."

The 8% Threshold: Calvin Russell III's Progress

One potential offensive spark looming on the horizon is five-star freshman wide receiver Calvin Russell III. Sidelined since suffering a torn Achilles in late March, Russell raised eyebrows by suiting up and running routes during pregame warmups on Saturday.

Brown peeled back the curtain on the exact medical benchmarks keeping the prized playmaker just shy of game clearance:

"There's a certain number of strength that he needs to be at," Brown explained. "He did another test again Saturday and it's almost there, even tested again today. It's like a certain percentage — he has to be in a deficit from both legs, it needs to be at 8%, and Calvin is a little bit higher than that at the moment."

Brown emphasized that Russell is progressing at an unusually rapid rate.

"Normal people would probably still be at 20-something right now," Brown said. "He was at 20-something two weeks ago, and he was between 10 and 12 the last few days. So that's why when we say it's moving there quickly, he's working extremely hard... If he's able to go, then he's going to go."

The Clock Is Running

While external questions lingered about Saturday's missteps, Brown shut down any notion that his squad is feeling sorry for itself. Facing a quick turnaround, Syracuse is already operating on a mid-week rhythm to prepare for Pitt.

"That was done yesterday at 6 o'clock. We moved on," Brown said bluntly about the Cal film. "We can't change the past. We can only learn from it and get better."

For the Orange, a short week leaves zero room for second-guessing. The answers will come strictly under the lights in Pittsburgh.

"Really we just got to focus on Monday, and then we'll get Tuesday, then we'll get Wednesday," Brown said. "And then before you know it, it'll be 7:30 Thursday and we get a chance to compete for about three to three and a half hours. And then when the game's over, we'll see where we are."

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