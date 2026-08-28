What nickels coach Marcus Walker said after Syracuse football’s penultimate preseason practice

While Syracuse football’s penultimate preseason practice was closed to the media, nickels coach Marcus Walker still fielded questions afterward and discussed what he’s seen out of his players during camp.

Here are the main topics Walker addressed at Thursday night’s press conference.

What makes a good DB?

Walker discussed at length Thursday qualities that define the most skilled defensive backs. He stressed that the best players at the position are the most versatile, which is something he’s preached since he joined head coach Fran Brown’s staff back in January.

Walker believes his DBs should be just as good at tackling as covering a receiver, which allows them to be “plug and play” pieces.

When asked about which defensive backs have impressed him most during camp, Walker couldn’t pick out one in particular over the rest.

“It really depends on the day," Walker said. "We got a lot of guys who can play, and those guys love to compete and play with each other. It’s always interesting. I can say one name today, and tomorrow it would be another guy that made a lot of plays. We’re in camp mode right now, so those guys are competing and they love to do it."

Praise for Vince Kehres

During his brief time on SU’s staff, Walker's gotten to work closely alongside another one of the program’s newest coaches in defensive coordinator Vince Kehres.

Kehres, or “Coach VK,” has been tasked with reprogramming Syracuse’s defense after a season that saw it finish toward the bottom of the ACC in forced fumbles, sacks and interceptions. According to Walker, Kehres is off to a great start.

Walker said Kehres’ has done well creating a new defensive scheme by emphasizing the players, highlighting what they do really well. He added that because of this his defensive backs will get to play more freely and show off what they can do.

“The players love playing for him because he’s a good teacher and he’s fun to be around,” Walker said.

Offense sharpening defense

Walker closed his media session by speaking on the offensive players his defense competes against each day at practice.

Walker spoke highly of starting quarterback Steve Angeli and the new-look receiving corps he has around him. Walker couldn’t list of a single wide receiver he enjoys seeing go against his secondary the most because he didn’t want to “shortchange” any of SU’s other wideouts.

“It’s the best time of the year. We’ve been beating up on each other for a long time, and I think the guys are ready to see a new team and ready to compete,” Walker said. “We’ve had a great camp. Those guys have really gelled together at the right time and been getting better everyday, so it’s been fun to see our guys competing. We’re just looking forward to seeing what they’re gonna do in a game situation now. I think they’re ready to do the same thing.”

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