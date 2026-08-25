Syracuse Football practice 17 takeaways: Flounoy’s impact, QB2 battle, Ross-Simmons

Syracuse Football conducted practice 17 on Monday at the Clifford Ensley Athletic Center. Head coach Fran Brown and EDGE coach Jeremy Hawkins spoke at the conclusion as the Orange are less than two weeks away from gameday.

Here are my takeaways from the latest practice session.

Look out for Jartavius Flounoy

Sophomore defensive lineman Jartavius Flounoy was a big get for Syracuse in the transfer portal. The Georgia State transfer measures at 6-foot-1, 320 pounds and was recruited to Georgia State by Hawkins out of high school.

“He’s like a refrigerator, he’s like a brick wall,” Hawkins said. “He has big hands, he’s strong… I knew I had someone [at Georgia State] who was special.”

Flounoy spent last season leading his team in sacks and he came second in tackles for loss. It was paramount for the Orange to bolster the d-line after losing Kevin Jobity Jr. (graduation) and Dion Wilson Jr. who signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

“It’s pretty hard to [lead the team in sacks] unless you’re elite as a freshman,” Hawkins said. “He has a lot of intangibles that are really good, he’s a strong minded kid.”

Justus Ross-Simmons?

The former Syracuse wideout had five touchdowns last season as a senior. He might not be a “former” Orange player as due to recent developments with NCAA eligibility rules, the wideout may be able to suit up this year since he only played for four years.

Though he was recently deemed "ineligible," he is allowed to partake in some team activities. He was on the sideline in street clothes on Monday’s practice after having practiced with the team earlier this month. Ross-Simmons is also completing his degree at Syracuse.

Brown brought Ross-Simmons over to the media briefly but did not speak about the player’s next steps towards potentially rejoining the roster.

“Whether he gets to play ball or not, I think he’s an amazing guy,” Brown said.

QB2

Brown said the QB2 decision is yet to be decided with Steve Angeli the week one starter. Last year, Brown had to deploy a backup quarterback in the final nine games with Angeli going down against Clemson.

With Angeli’s return, the QB2 position was a big deal in the offseason and Brown looked to add experience after last season’s fiasco. The candidates, Danny Lautner, Malachi Nelson, and Amari Odom haven’t separated themselves enough for Brown to announce a choice.

Odom is the likely favorite after being named to the All-Conference USA First Team last year at Kennesaw State.

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