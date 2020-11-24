SI.com
All Syracuse
Update: Markus Paul Suffered Medical Emergency Tuesday Morning

Michael McAllister

Former Syracuse defensive back Markus Paul is in serious condition at a Dallas area hospital after suffering a medical emergency Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the Dallas Cowboys. The verified account of former New York Giants offensive lineman David Diehl, who played for Paul posted "Rest in Peace Coach Paul. You will be missed." The tweet has now been deleted. Several former and current players also expressed condolences. 

The Cowboys issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon: 

"Shortly before 7:30 a.m. this morning, Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul experienced a medical emergency. Paul was immediately treated by Cowboys medical personnel and transported to a local hospital by ambulance. As per the Paul family, Markus is in the process of undergoing further medical tests and additional information will be made available at the appropriate time. The Dallas Cowboys players and staff attended a pre-scheduled 8:05 a.m. team meeting this morning and were told by head coach Mike McCarthy that today’s practice, scheduled for 11:30 a.m., would be cancelled. The organization extends its prayers and support to the Paul family, and asks for friends and followers of Markus, his family and the team to keep them in their thoughts and prayers.”

The Dallas Cowboys cancelled practice this morning due to what they called a medical emergency. Sports Illustrated's Mark Fisher reported that emergency personnel were called this morning but specifics were not yet known. Former New York Giants offensive lineman David Diehl tweeted "Rest in Peace Coach Paul. You will be missed." 

Paul played at Syracuse from 1984-1988 and set a school record with 19 interceptions. He was named an All-American as a senior and was selected in the fourth round of the 1989 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He spent five season in the NFL mostly with the Bears. 

During his five years in the league, Paul started 15 games, appearing in 71 total. He finished his playing career with seven interceptions, including a career high three in 1991. 

About five years after his playing career ended, he started coaching in the NFL as a strength and conditioning coach in 1998. He joined his former strength and conditioning coach at Syracuse, Mike Woicik, in New Orleans with the Saints. When Woicik went to the Patriots in 2000, Paul followed. He has been in the league as a strength and conditioning coach ever since. 

During his coaching career, Paul spent time with the New Orleans Saints (1998-99), New England Patriots (2000-04), New York Jets (2005-06), New York Giants (2007-18) and Dallas Cowboys (2018-20). Paul has won five Super Bowls as a coach, three with the Patriots and two with the Giants.

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
bball24
bball24

he has not passed yet, this report is in bad taste. please keep him in your prayers and delete this false article

SUVadala
SUVadala

Paul was a leader and key player on one of the best teams in SU history

OrangeExtremist
OrangeExtremist

Sad news

