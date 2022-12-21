Skip to main content

Matthew Bergeron Declares for NFL Draft

Syracuse football’s starting left tackle will turn pro.

Syracuse’s starting left tackle Matthew Bergeron has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening. 

“It has been an incredible honor to be a student-athlete at Syracuse University,” Bergeron said in his Twitter post. “The relationships that I have built and the experiences that I have had have been priceless. Lifelong friendships with my teammates that I am so thankful for.

“Thank you to all my coaches during my time here, but a special thanks to Coach Babers and Coach Schmidt. Your constant support has helped me grow more than I could have ever thought possible. I am humbled by the opportunity in front of me and I could not have gotten here without the unwavering support and love from my family.

“I will forever cherish my time at Syracuse University. It has always been a dream of mine to play in the NFL and I know that because of my time here I am well prepared for the next challenge.”

Bergeron is considered a top 10 offensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft class. That should put him in the second to third round area if that holds. Next up for Bergeron will be preparing for the combine and team interviews to try to help improve that draft stock. 

By Mike McAllister
