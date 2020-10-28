SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Syracuse's Top Two Corners Lead Country in Impressive Stat

Michael McAllister

Pro Football Focus is known for its analytical review of college and professional football players based on metrics beyond traditional statistics. One of those metrics used to evaluated cornerbacks is targets without giving up a touchdown. Syracuse's two starting cornerbacks happen to be the top two players in the nation in that metric. 

Redshirt freshman Garrett Williams had a breakout performance against Clemson, leading the team with eight tackles, two pass breakups and a pick six. He leads the nation with 38 targets without giving up a touchdown. His fellow starting cornerback, Ifeatu Melifonwu, has not had that same breakout type performance. Rather, he has been quietly steady all season long. Melifonwu is second in the nation, trailing only Williams, with 33 targets without giving up a touchdown. 

This incredible accomplishment more than halfway through the season is not due to playing cupcakes either. Syracuse started the season with two straight road games against ranked teams, followed that up with back to back ACC opponents, a Liberty team that is on the cusp of cracking the top 25, and the top ranked team in the land. 

So Williams and Melifonwu have seen their share of talented wide receivers. Yet none have been able to score on them. 

Williams came to Syracuse out of Hickory Ridge High School in North Carolina. He picked the Orange over offers from Maryland and West Virginia, among many others. Melifonwu signed with Syracuse out of Grafton Memorial in Massachusetts. He chose the Orange over offers from Michigan and others. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Syracuse Commits Have Strong Performances with Playoffs on Horizon

A look at how Orange pledges fared this week.

Michael McAllister

by

Mike McAllister

Recruit of the Week: Justin Taylor

A look inside the game and recruitment of one of Syracuse basketball's top targets.

Michael McAllister

Five Takeaways from Syracuse's Loss at Clemson

There were a lot of positives despite the Orange's loss against the top ranked Tigers.

Michael McAllister

by

Anonymous1212

Monday Musings: Syracuse Must Use Clemson Performance as Stepping Stone

This week's Monday Musings focuses on where Syracuse goes after the loss to Clemson.

Michael McAllister

The Importance of Syracuse RB Sean Tucker

From fifth-string to first choice, Syracuse RB Sean Tucker has quickly established himself as a vital part of the Orange offense.

Jacob Payne

Syracuse players back-up Babers with strong performance against Clemson

One week ago, Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers' future seemed murkier than it's been in a while. But after getting support from his AD John Wildhack and a strong outing from his team against the Clemson Tigers, it's becoming a little more clear why people want Babers to stick around.

Jacob Payne

Syracuse's Upset Bid Falls Short at Clemson

Syracuse put together a valiant effort, but the Tigers made enough plays late to hold off the Orange.

Michael McAllister

Live Updates: Syracuse at Clemson

How to follow along and interact with us for Syracuse's game at top ranked Clemson.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Commits React to Wildhack's Vote of Confidence in Babers

Syracuse commits are excited about playing for Dino Babers.

Michael McAllister

by

Mikopaq1

Four Former and One Current Syracuse WLAX Players Invited to Tryout for 2021 U.S. Team

They will be joined by Syracuse Women's Lacrosse Assistant coach Sydney Pirreca

Samantha Croston