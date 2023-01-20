Mike Schmidt Leaves For Mississippi State, Syracuse Hires Steve Farmer as Replacement

Syracuse football has lost another assistant coach this offseason. Offensive line coach Mike Schmidt has reportedly taken the same position at Mississippi State. The Orange, however, has hired his replacement in former Texas Tech and Tulsa offensive line coach Steve Farmer. Farmer was at Tulsa this past season and was with Texas Tech the three years prior. During that timeframe, Tech produced six All-Big 12 offensive linemen. During his first two years with the Red Raiders, Texas Tech ranked in the top 30 nationally in fewest sacks allowed.

Farmer has 23 years of collegiate coaching experience including nine as an offensive coordinator. Before Texas Tech, Farmer coached at Utah State. During three years there, nine offensive linemen earned All-Mountain West honors. Prior to Utah State, Farmer spent six seasons as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Monroe.

Farmer has also coached at the FCS level at Illinois State and Eastern Illinois. He graduated from Illinois State in 1998 where he was an all-conference performer at center in 1998. He transferred to Illinois State after two seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. He was a two year letterwinner there.

The change is the latest coaching change on the staff this offseason, as Syracuse has lost Tony White, Nick Monroe, Robert Anae and potentially Chip West. The Orange has hired Rocky Long as defensive coordinator and now reportedly Steve Farmer as offensive line coach. That means there are still two positions open on staff.

