Skip to main content

Mikel Jones, Andre Szmyt, Garrett Williams Named ACC Players of the Week

The Syracuse linebacker, kicker and defensive back were honored by the conference for their performances against Virginia.

Syracuse football had three players recognized by the Atlantic Coast Conference for their performances in a week four win over Virginia. Mikel Jones was named ACC Linebacker of the Week, Andre Szmyt ACC Specialist of the Week and Garrett Williams ACC Defensive Back of the Week 

More from the ACC press release

LINEBACKER – Mikel Jones, Syracuse, LB, Miami, Fla.
Named ACC Linebacker of the Week for the second consecutive week • Led the Orange with nine tackles – no other player had more than five – in Syracuse’s 22-20 win over Virginia • Jones and the Orange defense held the Cavaliers to 287 yards of total offense in the win as the Syracuse moved to 4-0 for the season.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Garrett Williams, Syracuse, CB, Harrisburg, N.C.
Registered two takeaways in the Orange’s 22-20 win over Virginia • Forced and recovered a fumble in the second quarter before intercepting UVA QB Brennan Armstrong in the third quarter • Also had a crucial pass breakup on a short fourth-down attempt in plus-territory for UVA • Added three tackles, including a pair of solo stops and anchored a Syracuse secondary that held the Cavaliers to 138 yards through the air.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SPECIALIST – Andre Szymt, Syracuse, PK, Vernon Hills, Ill.
Tied a Syracuse record and set a new career high with five made field goals in Syracuse’s 22-20 win over Virginia • Was a perfect 5-for-5 while connecting from 26, 28, 31, 32 and 40 yards • His 31-yard field goal with 1:14 left gave the Orange its go-ahead score • He also made his lone extra point, scoring 16 of Syracuse’s 22 total points in the game • Perfect kicking game came on an evening the Orange were forced to use two different holders.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF 

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Jones Williams
Football

Mikel Jones, Andre Szmyt, Garrett Williams Named ACC Players of the Week

By Mike McAllister
Gadsden UVA
Football

Syracuse Depth Chart vs Wagner

By Mike McAllister
Braheem Long Visit
Recruiting

Braheem Long Gets Good Vibes on Syracuse Visit

By Mike McAllister
Lockett Injury
Football

Terry Lockett Out for Season With Injury

By Mike McAllister
Donnie Freeman
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Which Basketball Recruits Make Sense for Adam Weitsman NIL Opportunity?

By Mike McAllister
Member Exclusive
Caden Brown Dino
Recruiting

Elite 2024 Prospect Caden Brown Recaps 'Fantastic' Syracuse Visit

By Mike McAllister
Gadsden UVA
Football

Oronde Gadsden Highlights vs Virginia

By Mike McAllister
SU UVA Recap
Football

Syracuse Ranked 25th in Latest Coaches Poll

By Mike McAllister