Mikel Jones, Andre Szmyt, Garrett Williams Named ACC Players of the Week

Syracuse football had three players recognized by the Atlantic Coast Conference for their performances in a week four win over Virginia. Mikel Jones was named ACC Linebacker of the Week, Andre Szmyt ACC Specialist of the Week and Garrett Williams ACC Defensive Back of the Week

More from the ACC press release:

LINEBACKER – Mikel Jones, Syracuse, LB, Miami, Fla.

Named ACC Linebacker of the Week for the second consecutive week • Led the Orange with nine tackles – no other player had more than five – in Syracuse’s 22-20 win over Virginia • Jones and the Orange defense held the Cavaliers to 287 yards of total offense in the win as the Syracuse moved to 4-0 for the season.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Garrett Williams, Syracuse, CB, Harrisburg, N.C.

Registered two takeaways in the Orange’s 22-20 win over Virginia • Forced and recovered a fumble in the second quarter before intercepting UVA QB Brennan Armstrong in the third quarter • Also had a crucial pass breakup on a short fourth-down attempt in plus-territory for UVA • Added three tackles, including a pair of solo stops and anchored a Syracuse secondary that held the Cavaliers to 138 yards through the air.

SPECIALIST – Andre Szymt, Syracuse, PK, Vernon Hills, Ill.

Tied a Syracuse record and set a new career high with five made field goals in Syracuse’s 22-20 win over Virginia • Was a perfect 5-for-5 while connecting from 26, 28, 31, 32 and 40 yards • His 31-yard field goal with 1:14 left gave the Orange its go-ahead score • He also made his lone extra point, scoring 16 of Syracuse’s 22 total points in the game • Perfect kicking game came on an evening the Orange were forced to use two different holders.

