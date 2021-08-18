Mikel Jones Discusses Training Camp, Personal Goals

The star linebacker is getting ready for his third season with the Orange.

AllSyracuse.com caught up with Mikel Jones to talk more about training camp so far and more after a recent practice.

Q: First full week of training camp with everyone out on the field all together, how does that feel after a very weird and uncertain season last year?

Mikel Jones: “ It feels good. It feels good, because last year we had a bumpy camp. A lot of stuff going on. We had a lot of stuff going on through the guys head. This year it seems like everybody on point and everybody focused. We are getting better each day.”

Q: What are you looking forward to most, knowing that Syracuse Football will have a season?

Jones: “Winning. Winning every single game is what I’m looking forward to most.”

Q: What do you think your biggest improvement has been thus far in training camp?

Jones: “My biggest improvement has been the knowledge of the game. My size, I put on some weight from last year. My speed and just knowing what to expect and knowledge of the defense. That is my biggest improvement.

Q: With last season not going how you guys wanted, does this motivate you and your team more?

Jones: “Yes, it’s been a big motivation. You feel the energy. A lot of people didn’t like how it went. During the winter break when we all went home, we had to hear from each one of our family and friends how bad of a season we had. So we came back and it was a different mentality around the building. It was like we got something to work for and we have to put a lot of work in for it.”

Q: After starting all 11 games last season, ranking fifth nationally with four interceptions, most in the ACC, what personal goal do you have for yourself?

Jones: “My personal goal is to just be the best version of Mikel Jones I can be. I like to make big plays but I really just want to make my team better. It just comes to that. Me just helping my team, doing my assignment and getting everyone in the right place to win games.”