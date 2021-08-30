Monday Musings: Predicting Training Camp Battle Winners

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The season opener is less than a week away. So who won the training camp battles this summer? We predict five of the most competitive.

1. Quarterback

Tommy DeVito: Not a huge surprise here, though Garrett Shrader did impress the coaching staff with his athleticism and playmaking ability. However, DeVito's knowledge of the playbook gave him the leg up. Expect to see him as the starter in the opener against Ohio. However, Shrader will have an opportunity to play as well.

2. Outside Receiver

Anthony Queeley: This was seemingly obvious entering training camp, but Queeley was pushed by both Sharod Johnson and Damien Alford. Queeley had a solid 2020 season and he has earned the starting spot, but Alford is perhaps the most intriguing wide receiver in a talented group. Still, this is Queeley's job as he proved to be a reliable target.

3. Slot Receiver

Courtney Jackson. With the departure of Nykeim Johnson, the starting slot position was open this camp for the first time in a few years. Jackson should be the next in line and by all accounts he has been impressive during camp. That said, Sharod Johnson did push Jackson and Taj Harris spent time in the slot as well opening up a potential outside spot for Alford in certain formations. Still, Jackson should be the starter and see plenty of targets this season.

4. Cornerback

Duce Chestnut. The true freshman has had a strong camp and is in line to start opposite Garrett Williams. Adrian Cole has been good as well and will certainly see the field. But Chestnut is extremely talented, arrived in the spring to get a head start on learning the system. Clearly that has paid off.

5. Safety

Jason Simmons. Simmons battled with Ben Labrosse for a starting safety spot. Simmons transferred in during the offseason as one of the most coveted defensive backs in the portal. Both had strong camps, but Simmons has the edge entering the season.

6. Backup Running Back

Cooper Lutz. Few expected Lutz to be the primary backup to Sean Tucker entering camp, but he has been extremely impressive. Do not be surprised if that is the case. Syracuse has a lot of talent in the backfield, with Jarveon Howard and Abdul Adams also as reserves, so carry distribution will be interesting to monitor.