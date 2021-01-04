Monday Musings: Transfer Targets Galore

Syracuse football is in the market for transfers that will bolster their roster for the 2021 season. Based on some recent social media activity, there are several new names to keep an eye on moving forward.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Boe Wilson - OG - Nebraska: Grad transfer with one year of eligibility left. Started every game as a junior and two games as a senior to bring his consecutive starts streak to 23 before it was snapped. Played in four total games as a senior. His primary recruiter at Nebraska was current Syracuse offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh.

Heneli Bloomfield - OG - Utah State: Three years of eligibility remaining. Started four games as a redshirt sophomore in 2019. Did not play in 2020 due to injury.

Colin Grunhard - C - Notre Dame: Grad transfer with one year of eligibility left. Former walk-on who earned a scholarship prior to the 2019 season. Was the backup center in 2019 and appeared in seven games. Played in three games in 2020.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Owen Carney - DE - Illinois: Grad transfer with one year of eligibility left. Starter for Illinois this past season and earned Second Team All Big 10. Has heard from Penn State, Florida State and others early in his transfer recruitment.

Eku Leota - DE - Northwestern - Three years of eligibility remaining. One of the breakout performers for the Wildcats in 2020. He led the team with four sacks and also had 5.5 tackles for loss with a forced fumble in seven games.

DEFENSIVE BACK

Myles Mason - S - Arkansas: Two years of eligibility remaining. Started the last two games for Arkansas in 2020. Played in 20 games as a freshman and sophomore. Recorded 66 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss during his career.

Kenderick Duncan - S - Georgia Southern: Grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. Has 138 tackles and six interceptions in the last three seasons. Started all 13 games during 2019 and four in 2018. Only started five games in 2020 due to injury.

Jammie Robinson - CB/S - South Carolina: Three years of eligibility remaining. Recorded 135 tackles and two interceptions over two seasons. Started all 10 games for South Carolina as a sophomore, including at both nickel corner and safety. Also saw some time as a boundary corner. Played in all 12 games as a true freshman with three starts.