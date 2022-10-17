Not An Upset Story

Less than 48 hours after most SU fans have taken steps to rid themselves of their post-game hangover, shaking off the cobwebs of Orange Crate and Clinton Street Pub, and have begun to realize the depth. So, are we really surprised? Are we really surprised that Syracuse has been the 14th-best team in the country by the Associated Press a day after thoroughly dominating the 15th-best team in the country? Are we really surprised that the Dome was deafening enough to force a former FCS quarterback to freeze up and render him useless in his 1st ACC start? Are we really surprised that this Mob defense was able to overcome adversity, seeing one of their leaders Garrett Williams, go down in 1st half?

Are we really surprised that Garrett Shrader, the biggest question mark going into the season, played like the biggest question mark going into the rest of the season? Are we really surprised that Oronde Gadsden, a former talented recruit and son of an NFL wide receiver, continued his streak of 100-yard games against power five competition and established himself as the main pass catcher for this SU offense? Are we really surprised that Sean Tucker, yes that Sean Tucker, may be pleased with his performance and finally looked like the RB we thought could contend for a Heisman? I don’t think so.

I understand the excitement around SU football. I can even see and understand the nuance of certain SU fans trying to hold back on their excitement because of previous disappointing seasons. As a Memphis native, I truly can empathize with a town with a proud basketball history rallying around a surprisingly relevant football team. But, SU fans, based on the expectations and the play of the guys on the field, should be re-adjusting their expectations to not only bowling, but the idea of Syracuse University representing the Atlantic division in the ACC championship game in Bank of America on December 3rd.

A HUGE step to that will involve next week’s game vs. Clemson, but that’s another story for another day. For right now, you’ve got two Top-15 teams meeting up in Death Valley, and that should excite any SU fan, and enough reason for any national pundit to deem it a toss-up. I’ve learned anything in my first three months in upstate New York, I learned that SU is a proud football town with a rich football tradition. If you listened to the Bleav Syracuse podcasts in recent weeks (you definitely should if you haven’t), you have heard about the star-studded legacy of past SU teams. Keith Bulluck. Don McPherson. Kevin Johnson. And some guy named McNabb.

This is a storied football program, and this season’s resurgence should be looked at as more of a return to the normal versus an unexpected blip on the radar. You have all the pieces to look like a formidable conference champion, with multiple guys on this team that has not only the potential to be playing on Sundays, but one day have their jersey numbers hanging in the rafters of the (JMA Wireless) Dome. Have fun, Syracuse fans.

I enjoy seeing (and occasionally being involved) in all the chaos going on on Marshall, Euclid, and the general buzz around this community that represents the true ethos of a proud sports team. Enjoy this moment, SU fans, but don’t look at this team as a bunch of plucky underdogs punching above their weight. This is one of the most talented and cohesive teams in college football, and they are coming down the train tracks at high speed, operating at maximum efficiency. Everybody, including Clemson, may want to step out the way. In the words of the great Mike McAllister (although we might have to change it after that mayhem in Knoxville), #BringOnBama.

