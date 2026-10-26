Off momentum from an ACC win, Syracuse football eyes Saturday's home game v. Top 20 ranked SMU

The last time Fran Brown held an in-season, Monday afternoon media event coming off his team defeating an ACC opponent, was September 22, 2025, two days after a masterful 34-21 road win at Clemson, and five days before falling soundly 38-3 to Duke in the Dome without Steve Angel, after his season-ending injury against the Tigers.

At this week's Monday afternoon soiree, Brown was able to again briefly relish the euphoric feeling that the "thrill of victory" brings an entire school, program. and community after last Saturday night's OT squeaker at UNC, but as coaches do, also remained weary of what it will take preparation-wise this week to avoid the "agony of defeat" against a Mustangs team (6-1, 4-1) that is ranked 16/19 in the polls with its only loss by 10 at fellow Top 25 ranked member Louisville.

After three straight 7:30 game times on ACC Network, Saturday, the Orange open in the early window (12:00 p.m. ET / ESPN2), and Brown said Monday, "I just want to pack the Dome. If you can be there, it will be cool to have everyone there."

Does the man have any eligibility left?

The 'Cuse's losing ways in conference play gnarled at Brown on a daily basis, and no doubt despite his support and counsel since the two have become "partners" in the fortunes of the Orange football program, has kept Bryan Blair busy plotting a course as to how to continue to help build the foundation of a team with more than half of its roster underclassmen.

Before Saturday's game in Chapel Hill, speaking casually to a couple of media members outside the visiting AD's box, Blair preached patience on evaluating the season with so much football still to be played.

Some three hours plus later with the Orange's winning effort, Brown cited his boss's reaction Monday with the final call from the officials signaling the game was over, as a most memorable moment.

"Seeing our AD on the sideline when Calvin scored, him jumping. He (jumped) like nine inches (high)," Brown revealed smiling. "That was pretty cool, he was excited." (And no, veteran SU track coach Brien Bell is not looking for any high-jumpers.)

"Syracuse was "hot" on Sunday," Brown added, not referring to the weather but rather the recognition for finally beating a favored conference foe on the road. "We needed that (result)."

Now, about the uneven kicking game

Where would Syracuse be record-wise with the five missed extra points back (one by Tripp Woody, four by Shay Barker), and a couple of the missed seven field goals in 16 tries so far this season?

Perhaps it would jump the record by two or so wins, but that is simply part of the game that the rest of the team has to overcome to keep a shot at postseason play still alive.

For this week, Brown remained uncommitted to his kicking strategy when asked if he is pondering a return to Woody, the starter when the season began.

"We'll do whatever is best for our program, see what happens in practice this week, just get the points we need to get" Brown said. "I think Tripp is back and healthy (injured hamstring a month ago), so that wil be good (to have a choice)."

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