Offense Cannot Muster Enough as Syracuse Falls to Boston College

Syracuse could not muster enough offense as Boston College knocked off the Orange 16-13 inside the Carrier Dome on Saturday. The loss was Syracuse's fifth in a row, and drops their record to 1-6 on the season.

The game was far from the prettiest you will see, with both teams having their share of offensive struggles. Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec missed some open receivers that stalled Eagles drives in the first half. Their kicker Aaron Boumerhi missed a 39 and 52 yard field goal as well.

Syracuse had two drives where they really pushed tempo and appeared to be in a rhythm. Each stalled deep in Eagles territory, however, and Andre Szmyt converted both of his field goal attempts. Their only touchdown came with just 21 seconds left when Morgan hit Aaron Hackett from one yard out. An onsides kick was recovered by Boston College to seal the Eagles victory.

The defense got enough stops and kept Boston College out of the end zone for most of the day, save for the Eagles final drive of the first half. Jurkovec hit Zay Flowers in the corner of the end zone to give the Eagles a 10-3 lead heading into halftime.

While the defense did get stops and limit Boston College to just 16 points, they failed to force a turnover all game. They were not the reason why Syracuse did not win this game.

Ultimately, there was not enough offense for the Orange as they struggled mightily on third down. Freshman quarterback JaCobian Morgan got his first career start and looked great in some moments while he made some freshmen mistakes in others.

Back to back turnovers in the fourth quarter thwarted any hopes of a Syracuse comeback. Morgan threw his first interception on a third down play looking for Taj Harris. The defense responded with a three and out, only to have running back Sean Tucker fumble on the first play of the Orange's subsequent possession when he appeared to have his forward progress stopped. The officials let the play continue and Boston College pulled the ball loose before jumping on it deep in Syracuse territory.

Boston College turned that into a field goal to extend the lead to 16-6. That would be enough for victory despite a late Orange touchdown.

The Eagles gashed the Syracuse defense on the ground all game, rushing for over 190 yards and over four yards per carry. Syracuse only managed 52 yards on the ground.

Morgan finished the game 19-30 for 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked four times on the afternoon. Tucker led Syracuse with 52 yards rushing on 11 attempts. Taj Harris had seven receptions for 61 yards.

Syracuse has a bye next week before traveling to Louisville to play the Cardinals on Friday, November 20th.